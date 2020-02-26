Georgia reports first coronavirus case

Georgia reports first coronavirus case
Georgians returning from Azerbaijan have brought the coronavirus with them.
By bne IntellIiNews February 26, 2020

Georgia has reported its first case of coronavirus, local media said on February 26.

Georgia is the first Caucasus country to confirm a case of the deadly virus, which has swept through nearby Iran in recent weeks killing 19 people of all age groups. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has reportedly quarantined more than a dozen people in the southern city of Jalilibad following suspicion they were carrying the virus. 

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian man, who was travelling from Iran via Azerbaijan, was hospitalised upon entry to the country.

"He was immediately taken to hospital from the border checkpoint," she said.

The minister added the man had arrived back in Georgia via Azerbaijan on a 12-person minibus. The other passengers on the bus are also now believed to be in isolation.

"Coronavirus positive was only in one case," Tikaradze added.

Earlier, Georgia closed its borders to Iranians entering, following the outbreak in that country, but remained open to citizens of nearby Azerbaijan and returning nationals.

“The government of Georgia is in constant communication with the Iranian authorities in order to receive the updates about the situation on the ground and the current preventive measures there,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths

Armenian PM calls into question basis of talks with Azerbaijan

OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan

News

Slovak PM Pellegrini becomes the first European leader to meet new Russian PM Mishustin

Slovakia, as an EU member, “is aware of complications that hamstring ties between the EU and Russia, but also holds its own views on how relations with Russia should look, said Pellegrini.

Ukrainian banker Tigipko reportedly considered for PM post

Veteran politician Serhiy Tigipko is reportedly being considered as a replacement for PM Oleksiy Honcharuk.

More upside potential still possible for Russian utility names despite strong rally this year

Following the rally in Russian utility universe, putting the sector ahead of every other Russian equity segment in year-to-date terms for 2020, VTB Capital sees more place for upside for certain names coming from expected profitability gains.

Black Monday: Prague Stock Exchange saw the worst fall since mid-2016

The Prague Stock Exchange experienced the most significant daily slump since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The PX Index weakened by 2.81% to 1,058.69 points, to its lowest value since the end of October 2019, due to coronavirus concerns.

Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed

The first member of the Iranian government to contract coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, has been put in quarantine.

Slovak PM Pellegrini becomes the first European leader to meet new Russian PM Mishustin
17 hours ago
Ukrainian banker Tigipko reportedly considered for PM post
1 day ago
More upside potential still possible for Russian utility names despite strong rally this year
1 day ago
Black Monday: Prague Stock Exchange saw the worst fall since mid-2016
1 day ago
Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    6 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    9 days ago
  3. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    10 days ago
  4. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    10 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    9 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    10 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    22 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    6 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    9 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss