Georgia foreign trade in first half up 21.3% y/y

Georgia's foreign trade in the first six months of 2021 increased by over one-fifth year-on-year, Geostat reported on July 13.

Furthermore, it was 0.5% above the pre-crisis trade turnover in H1, 2019.

Compared to the first half of 2019, Georgia’s exports increased and the imports decreased, resulting in a slightly smaller trade deficit - which hasn’t improved significantly the country’s dependence on wage remittances and tourism revenues. The slight narrowing of the trade gap (goods) was somehow expected, given subdued domestic demand correlated with the scarce revenues from tourism. The central bank defending the exchange rate and the steady wage remittances maintained the net imports at high levels, though.

In January-June this year, the foreign trade turnover was $6.2bn – an increase of 21.3% compared to the same period of last year.

Exports increased by 25.5% y/y reaching $1.9bn (+5.5% versus H1, 2019), while imports increased by 19.5% y/y (-1.6% versus H1, 2019) to $4.3bn.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened by 15% y/y at $2.4bn and it was 6.5% smaller than in the same period of 2019. As a share of GDP, the trade gap already neared 15% in the first half of the year.