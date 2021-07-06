FSUOGM: Gazprom sends record volumes to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom exported record volumes of gas to Europe during the first half of the year, despite recent claims in the press that the company has been withholding supply to jack up prices, NewsBase reports.

Gazprom’s supplies to non-CIS states were up 25.7% year on year at 99.9bn cubic metres (bcm), the company said. This is largest amount of gas it has sent in a six-month period since the first half of 2018, when it delivered an all-time record of 101.2 bcm.

During the first six months of this year, supplies to Turkey more than tripled to 14.64 bcm. One of Turkey’s long-term contracts for gas from Azerbaijan recently expired and the two sides are yet to renew it. Gazprom’s supplies to Germany, its largest market in Europe, were up 43.4% at 28.87 bcm.

Gazprom has blamed Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) for offering interruptible transit capacity on unfavourable terms, restricting how much gas it can send to Europe. On June 28, Gazprom once again refused to book the 63.7 mcm per day of interruptible transit capacity that GTSOU offered in a tender for July. The company did not book any interruptible capacity in May or June either.

The latest refusal comes despite the fact that both Gazprom’s Yamal-Europe and Nord Stream 2 will undergo maintenance this month. In related news, the Novatek-led Yamal LNG consortium reported on July 2 that that plant would be offline between August 1 and 19 so that scheduled maintenance work could take place.