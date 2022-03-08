FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy Mania

Since the beginning of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s fame has exploded both in the West and among Ukrainians. His story was already extraordinary: the comedian famous for his extravagant roles was triumphantly elected president of Ukraine by a landslide in 2019. Of course, after the initial surprise wore off, Zelenskiy became a politician like any other. But being president is one thing, being a wartime leader is quite another. And few in Ukraine thought Zelenskiy would take to that role.

That is, until the unthinkable happened. In this war that defies belief, this 44-year-old family man has become a commander admired by the world, to the point that some compare him to Winston Churchill. Working on the front line from his headquarters in the Ukrainian capital, Volodymyr Zelenskiy embodies the sublime and relentless resistance of the Ukrainian people.

Few saw this coming. At the end of January, more than half of Ukrainians did not trust Zelenskiy to lead the country in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion. In the space of a few days, however, he had everyone in agreement — garnering support with pithy comebacks like “I need ammunition, not a ride,” as he retorted to the Americans' offer to evacuate him from Kyiv. At present, the country has unified behind him: more than 90% of Ukrainians support their president.

Every morning, he sends his fellow citizens a short but hope-filled message. “We are already anticipating the post-war period,” he declared on March 5. To his Western partners, he sends as many thanks as desperate pleas for help. “Prove that you are on our side, that you are not going to let us down, that you are Europeans,” he told members of the European Parliament during a video address on March 1.

Amid his tireless diatribes, he did not forget to address his great enemy, Russia’s Vladimir Putin: “If you do not want to leave our land, sit down with me and talk. But not at thirty meters like with Macron or Scholz. […] I am a normal guy, I do not bite!” he declared before an audience of foreign journalists on March 3.

Despite the very serious threat hanging over him — Russia reportedly wants to assassinate Zelenskiy, according to his office — Zelenskiy is leading the Ukrainian resistance on the ground. The contrast between a leader fully committed to the defense of his country, and the absolute isolation of Vladimir Putin, is striking. Ukraine and Zelenskiy may not be likely to win the war, but they have already won hearts and minds.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.