Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
FPRI BMB Russia: Government attempts to cap soaring food prices
Bellingcat and The Insider have named Navalny's alleged FSB poisoners in major investigation
Russia finalises IT privilege scheme
The pandemic causes a spike in cyber-attacks on Russian companies
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Turkey remains biggest illegal dump for Europe’s waste
Turkish banks’ problem loan burden stands at 533bn lira finance minister tells MPs
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Food prices have come into the government’s focus after Putin dressed down ministers over food inflation during an economic meeting last week. Responding to a report from agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev about stability in Russia’s food market during the pandemic, Putin drew an unfavorable comparison to Soviet times. “In the Soviet Union, they said we had everything. But there wasn’t enough [food] for everyone” because of shortages. A similar situation may occur today—not because there are food shortages, but because people cannot afford current food prices. According to Putin, sugar prices have increased by 71.5%, sunflower oil by 23.8%, flour by 12.9%, and bread by 6.3% (likely compared to November of last year).
The next day, PM Mikhail Mishustin announced that by December 14 the government would take decisive measures to limit price growth for basic food products. First deputy PM Andrey Belousov was placed in charge of a working group consisting of Russia’s agriculture, economy, finance, and trade ministers. Belousov said the government would come to informal agreements with producers, suppliers, and retailers to establish price caps on sugar and sunflower oil.
Putin was not satisfied with the government’s response, however. On Sunday, he berated economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov for “experimenting” with food prices after Reshetnikov said his ministry was monitoring the situation. “This is not a joke!” Putin exclaimed. Unlike in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where people order Bolognese, the rest of Russia eats simple makarony po-flotski. But as incomes fall and unemployment rises due to the pandemic, people are having to limit themselves because they don’t have enough money for pasta. “It is unacceptable! … What are you proposing to do?” Putin asked Reshetnikov.
The next day, Reshetnikov had an answer. By December 20, the government will conclude agreements with sunflower oil and sugar producers to limit prices. The agreements will extend through the first quarter of next year, and the Federal Tax Service will monitor their implementation. To contain price growth on a longer horizon, the government will offer sugar producers preferential loans to buy sugar beets, impose export duties on sunflowers, subsidize millers and bakers for wheat and flour purchases, and propose a grain export quota. Most of these measures will run through June 2021. The economy minister also proposed changing Russian trade law to allow the government to establish price limits on basic foodstuffs when prices have risen by 10% in one month. Current law allows for such interventions only after a 30% monthly rise.
Does it feel like this frenzy is coming out of nowhere? Many analysts feel similarly. Some have noted that the timing of this urgent attention to food prices is a little suspicious: in just two days, Putin will hold his annual press conference where he fields hours of questions from journalists and ordinary Russians.
-
This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine/Russia newsletter.
