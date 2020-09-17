The share of non-resident investors—excluding domestic banks’ foreign branches—in Turkey’s overall outstanding eurobond stock fell to 49.99% as of September 4 and to 49.97% as of September 11, the lowest level recorded since January 2017, central bank data showed on September 17.

On September 15, Bloomberg saw the story from the other side, reporting that non-bank locals’ holdings in Turkish eurobonds had risen by more than $4bn since the beginning of 2020.

By around 16:35 Istanbul time on September 17, the Turkish lira was trading at 7.5594 versus the USD, having earlier in the day hit a fresh all-time low of 7.5628.