Forbes launches eco-rating of Russian companies

This year, Forbes Russia compiled a list of Russia’s 30 most eco-friendly companies for the first time, reported New Economy Observer February 26.

This new environmental rating is based on methods used by Forbes America and Just Capital in their Just 100 ranking of the most ESG compliant companies in the US. It comes at a time when ESG (environment, social, governance) practices are becoming equally as important in assessing a company’s financial health as its profits and losses.

In the US, the top 30% of the list is represented by IT companies, financial corporations and manufactures of computer hardware, all of whose activities are mainly contained within the office space. In comparison, Russia’s largest domestic companies tend to be industrial giants. Russia, therefore, is a unique case.

The Forbes Russia list takes into account that many of the country’s largest companies operate in industries such as resource extraction that are not inherently eco-friendly. For this reason, it focuses on the efforts and resources spent by the companies to minimise their environmental footprint.

Topping the list is the Russian branch of the Mars confectionary manufacturer, which recycles approximately 90% of its waste, followed by Russian lender Sberbank. Third place went to the country’s top food retailer X5 Retail Group – the leader of the eco movement in Russian retail, according to Rashid Ismailov of the Russian Ecology Society, and one of only three retailers to make the list. The company adopted an ESG strategy in late 2019 that sets out plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, among other goals.

Heavy-industry players make up a large part of the list, echoing trends in other eco ratings that reflect an embrance of ESG among global heavy-industry corporates.

These include Russia’s leading plastics manufacturer Sibur, which recently launched production of green PET granules using recycled materials; fertiliser producer PhosAgro, which actively promotes a reduction of cadmium and other potentially harmful impurities in fertilisers; and leading forestry holding Segezha Group, which manages its forests sustainably and is introducing eco-friendly products such as CLT panels for the construction industry.

The adoption of ESG has only recently begun to take off in the world’s largest country. But if the Forbes list is any indication, the giants of Russian industry are key players to watch for innovative solutions to going green.

These are the top 30 eco-friendly companies in Russia according to Forbes:

1. Mars

Industry: Food

2. Sberbank

Industry: Finance

3. X5 Retail Group

Industry: Retail

4. Splat

Industry: Hygiene products

5. Rosatom

Industry: Nuclear energy

6: Alrosa

Industry: Mining

7. Polymetal

Industry: Metallurgy

8: Sibur

Industry: Petrochemicals

9. Rosseti

Industry: Energy

10. UC Rusal

Industry: Metallurgy

11. Magnit

Industry: Retail

12. Nissan Russia

Industry: Automobile manufacturing

13. TMK

Industry: Metallurgy

14. Russian Railways

Industry: Transportation

15. Tatneft

Industry: Oil & gas

16. Lukoil

Industry: Oil & gas

17. Polyus

Industry: Mining

18. TechnoNICOL

Industry: Building supplies

19. Transneft

Industry: Oil & gas

20. METRO Cash and Carry

Industry: Retail

21. Novatek

Industry: Oil & gas

22. Severstal

Industry: Metallurgy

23. Yandex

Industry: IT

24. PhosAgro

Industry: Chemicals

25. Uralkali

Industry: Chemicals

26. Baltika Breweries

Industry: Food

27. McDonald’s

Industry: Food

28. RusHydro

Industry: Energy

29. Segezha Group

Industry: Forestry

30. ChelPipe Group

Industry: Metallurgy

This article first appeared in New Economy Observer (NEO), a digital publication covering the intersection between finance and social responsibility, with a special focus on emerging markets. IT offer news and analysis on major issues shaping the new global economy, including climate change and renewable energy, sustainable development, e-commerce and tech innovation, and the future of work.