Forbes launches eco-rating of Russian companies

Forbes launches eco-rating of Russian companies
Forbes Russia released a ranking of Russia's top eco-friendly companies
By NEO February 28, 2021

This year, Forbes Russia compiled a list of Russia’s 30 most eco-friendly companies for the first time, reported New Economy Observer February 26.

This new environmental rating is based on methods used by Forbes America and Just Capital in their Just 100 ranking of the most ESG compliant companies in the US. It comes at a time when ESG (environment, social, governance) practices are becoming equally as important in assessing a company’s financial health as its profits and losses.

In the US, the top 30% of the list is represented by IT companies, financial corporations and manufactures of computer hardware, all of whose activities are mainly contained within the office space. In comparison, Russia’s largest domestic companies tend to be industrial giants. Russia, therefore, is a unique case.

The Forbes Russia list takes into account that many of the country’s largest companies operate in industries such as resource extraction that are not inherently eco-friendly. For this reason, it focuses on the efforts and resources spent by the companies to minimise their environmental footprint.

Topping the list is the Russian branch of the Mars confectionary manufacturer, which recycles approximately 90% of its waste, followed by Russian lender Sberbank. Third place went to the country’s top food retailer X5 Retail Group – the leader of the eco movement in Russian retail, according to Rashid Ismailov of the Russian Ecology Society, and one of only three retailers to make the list. The company adopted an ESG strategy in late 2019 that sets out plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, among other goals.

Heavy-industry players make up a large part of the list, echoing trends in other eco ratings that reflect an embrance of ESG among global heavy-industry corporates.

These include Russia’s leading plastics manufacturer Sibur, which recently launched production of green PET granules using recycled materials; fertiliser producer PhosAgro, which actively promotes a reduction of cadmium and other potentially harmful impurities in fertilisers; and leading forestry holding Segezha Group, which manages its forests sustainably and is introducing eco-friendly products such as CLT panels for the construction industry.

The adoption of ESG has only recently begun to take off in the world’s largest country. But if the Forbes list is any indication, the giants of Russian industry are key players to watch for innovative solutions to going green.

These are the top 30 eco-friendly companies in Russia according to Forbes:

1. Mars
Industry: Food

2. Sberbank
Industry: Finance

3. X5 Retail Group
Industry: Retail

4. Splat
Industry: Hygiene products

5. Rosatom
Industry: Nuclear energy

6: Alrosa
Industry: Mining

7. Polymetal
Industry: Metallurgy

8: Sibur
Industry: Petrochemicals

9. Rosseti
Industry: Energy

10. UC Rusal
Industry: Metallurgy

11. Magnit
Industry: Retail

12. Nissan Russia
Industry: Automobile manufacturing

13. TMK
Industry: Metallurgy

14. Russian Railways
Industry: Transportation

15. Tatneft
Industry: Oil & gas

16. Lukoil
Industry: Oil & gas

17. Polyus
Industry: Mining

18. TechnoNICOL
Industry: Building supplies

19. Transneft
Industry: Oil & gas

20. METRO Cash and Carry
Industry: Retail

21. Novatek
Industry: Oil & gas

22. Severstal
Industry: Metallurgy

23. Yandex
Industry: IT

24. PhosAgro
Industry: Chemicals

25. Uralkali
Industry: Chemicals

26. Baltika Breweries
Industry: Food

27. McDonald’s
Industry: Food

28. RusHydro
Industry: Energy 

29. Segezha Group
Industry: Forestry

30. ChelPipe Group
Industry: Metallurgy

-

This article first appeared in New Economy Observer (NEO), a digital publication covering the intersection between finance and social responsibility, with a special focus on emerging markets. IT offer news and analysis on major issues shaping the new global economy, including climate change and renewable energy, sustainable development, e-commerce and tech innovation, and the future of work.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity ticked up 1pp in February to 65%

Russian business confidence bounces back strongly in January

Russia's paper and pulp company Segezha is tapping Russia's Green Gold

Features

Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor’s fate uncertain once more

The mine used to be President Japarov's cause célèbre, but these days he has to be more pragmatic.

Russia's paper and pulp company Segezha is tapping Russia's Green Gold

Trees are one of Russia’s biggest natural resources – its “green gold.” Russia's forests stretch half way around the world and it is home to 70% of the planet's entire stock of soft wood – ideal for making paper

Coronacrisis boosts e-commerce in North Macedonia as shopping habits change

North Macedonia’s Grouper adapted swiftly to the pandemic, rolling out an online marketplace and food delivery platform, co-founder Nina Angelovska tells bne IntelliNews.

Ukraine local bonds are back

Foreign investors piled into Ukrainian local debt when the market was hooked up to the international capital markets in April 2019. Then they fled in 2020. But with the recovery underway bond investors are back, approaching previous highs already.

Emerging Europe strong on women’s economic opportunities but dragged down by low pensions

Different retirement ages for men and women lead to lower pensions for women despite reforms in 2019-2020, says World Bank report.

Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor’s fate uncertain once more
2 days ago
Russia's paper and pulp company Segezha is tapping Russia's Green Gold
2 days ago
Coronacrisis boosts e-commerce in North Macedonia as shopping habits change
2 days ago
Ukraine local bonds are back
3 days ago
Emerging Europe strong on women’s economic opportunities but dragged down by low pensions
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    7 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    3 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    10 days ago
  5. Huge queues outside hospitals in Bulgaria after PM announces vaccination free-for-all
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    3 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    11 days ago
  3. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    30 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    22 days ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss