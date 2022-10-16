Financial squeeze forces Southeast European countries to pull out of 2023 Eurovision

North Macedonia will not participate in the next year’s Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), which be held in Liverpool, due to financial difficulties, public broadcaster Macedonian Radio Television (MRT) announced on October 14.
This is the first time North Macedonia has withdrawn from the competition since it gained independence from ex-Yugoslavia in 1991. So far, 34 countries have confirmed their intention to participate in 2023 Eurosong contest. Reportedly, Montenegro and Bulgaria will also not participate in the ESC.
“Such a decision is in the best interest of the citizens, taking into account the increased costs due to the energy crisis, which make up a large part of broadcaster’s budget, as well as the increased registration fee for the participation in Eurosong 2023,” MTV said in a tweet.
MTV said in this way it will save funds, but will broadcast two nights of the semi-finals and the grand final.
“MRT hopes that the situation will stabilise, after which the country will return again with participation in Eurovision in 2024,” it said.