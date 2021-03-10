Facebook says ads from Albanian political parties should be transparent

International social media site Facebook has called on Albanian political parties to be transparent on how they finance their political advertising on the site ahead of the April 25 general election.

A March 8 statement from Facebook, quoted by AP, says that from March 11 “all electoral and political ads in Albania must come from authorised advertisers and include “Paid for by” disclaimers”.

Facebook made its ad transparency tools available globally from June 2019, allowing advertisers to get authorised to run political ads on the site and label them with “Paid for by”.