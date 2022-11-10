Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors
Romania plans to build two new reactors of 700MW net each at its sole nuclear power plant at Cernavoda. / bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 10, 2022

Exim Bank US, the export credit agency of the United States, announced on November 9 the issuance of letters of interest regarding potential financing totalling over $3.05bn for the building of two new reactors at Romania’s sole nuclear plant Cernavoda NPP, operated by state-controlled Nuclearelectrica.

Under the project, two new reactors of 700MW net each would be completed by 2030 and 2031 respectively.

The cost of the project was estimated in 2021 at €7bn, but part of this accounts for the in-kind contribution of Nuclearelectrica (existing assets).

Romania’s strategy of becoming energy self-sufficient relies on renewable and nuclear resources, President Klaus Iohannis, attending the ceremony, stated.

He mentioned the small nuclear reactors (SNR) developed by the US in Romania and the agreement between Romania and US on the expansion of Cernavoda NPP.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded in October a grant of $14mn to RoPower Nuclear (RoPower), the project company for the development of the small modular reactors recently established by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas.

The grant will be used for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study to advance the development project of Romania’s first SMR nuclear power plant.

The financing letters announced by Exim Bank US are for amounts of $50mn and $3bn respectively, the head of Exim Bank US, Reta Jo Lewis, announced at the official letter-handing ceremony, held in Egypt, on the occasion of the UN Climate Change Conference.

Based on the preliminary information submitted, the $50mn loan is for pre-project engineering services as part of the engineering multiplier program (EMP) and the $3bn is for engineering and project management services for Units 3 and 4 Cernavoda NPP Completion Contract.

Based on the ROMATOM study on the capability of the Romanian nuclear industry to participate in the development of the Romanian nuclear programme, it is estimated that the local companies can contribute works and equipment worth €1bn-1.6bn to the project, which would represent between 25% to 40% of the total value of the expansion project.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine international reserves increase by $1.3bn in October to $25bn

Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move

Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund to sell 5% stake in national oil company KazMunayGaz

News

Russia abandons Kherson in major military set back

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson on November 10 in a major military set back.

Uzbekistan said to lobby lifting sanctions of Russian billionaire Usmanov

Uzbekistan is lobbying the EU to lift sanctions on Uzbek-Russian Russian billionaire, putting the issue on agenda in recent meetings between Uzbek and EU officials, the Financial Times reported citing unnamed sources.

Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’

On same day, Tehran, angered by media coverage of unrest, designates as “terrorist” Iran International, a London-based news broadcaster seen as having ties to Riyadh.

President and parliament locked in power struggle to control Montenegro

Montenegro is in its deepest political crisis in decades as President Djukanovic blocked the formation of a new government and is pushing for early elections.

Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur

Dmitry Konov, former CEO of petrochemicals major Sibur, says he no longer owns a 2.59% stake in the company. He stepped down as head of the company in March 2022 after the EU introduced sanctions against him, which he is appealing.

Russia abandons Kherson in major military set back
47 minutes ago
Uzbekistan said to lobby lifting sanctions of Russian billionaire Usmanov
51 minutes ago
Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’
7 hours ago
President and parliament locked in power struggle to control Montenegro
9 hours ago
Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    2 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    20 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Serbian army shoots down drone near Kopaonik
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    8 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    29 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss