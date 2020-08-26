EXCLUSIVE: Belarus’ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: “I see myself with my family at home in Belarus for Christmas”

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition presidential candidate, dubbed Belarus’ Jeanne d’Arc by some Western press, has been under heavy security since she fled Minsk under duress for the safety of Vilnius on August 14. When asked if she goes outside in the Lithuanian capital, she grinned: “Sure. But not alone,” Tikhanovskaya told bne IntelliNews’s Baltic correspondent Linas Jegelevicius in an exclusive interview.

You’ve said today, on August 25, this: “We're no longer minority, we're majority.” It still sounds like an emotional outburst than a factual assessment to some.

We’ve always been majority [of those seeking change], since the beginning. Most of the Belarusians want change.

But some of the Belarusian factories have reportedly ended strikes…

I do not possess that kind of information. On the contrary, it seems to me that the strikes are picking up speed and force.

Do you agree that the longer embattled President Alexander Lukashenko stays in power now, the lesser the chance for the Belarusian opposition to overthrow him?

(Pause) The main thing is that the Belarusian population has changed already and is ready to keep fighting for its rights, freedom and for a new democratic [presidential] election. Lukashenko stands no chance in all of this.

Yet the Belarusian police, military and the special security forces have sided with Lukashenko so far. Is that right?

We cannot maintain that, particularly that every day, more and more law enforcement officials change sides, choose our side. Certainly, some part of the structures, like the militia [the Belarusian police], OMON [a special riot police unit] will perhaps remain to an extent loyal to the authorities, but the majority will side with us, where most of our Belarusian people are already. The militia and OMON men are just ordinary people among us once [they are off duty]. They do understand the events right. I just refuse to believe that they will keep beating their own fellow citizens.

Did you have a chance to meet your children and husband in Vilnius?

I am staying with my children here in Vilnius, but it’s been already over three months since I saw my husband last.

Do you feel today as a mother, a wife or a revolutionary?

I feel like a human being who is fighting for the future of her own children.

Some Western press has called you Belarus’ Jeanne d’Arc after the legendary French heroine. How do you like the comparison?

[pauses. Grins] Well, it is quite a good one. Why not?

When Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called you and enquired about your further plans earlier the month after you had left Minsk for Vilnius following the contested presidential election on August 9, did you have any other possibility than to assure him that all you want is to continue the fighting?

I do not think I have any other option than the one you mentioned – keep fighting. I see it as a mission and I will continue fighting for a democratic Belarus. This is what our people want.

Are you the initiator of Belarus’ National Coordination Council that was established in Vilnius on August 19?

It was an idea of my election campaign team as well as mine, and it was also supported by the election campaign teams of the other presidential race candidates, who were barred from the election [Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo]. The Presidium of the National Coordination Council adopts all decisions.

What are the short-term and long-term goals of the Council?

They are identical: have the authorities talking to us through a dialogue, which will result in holding a new, honest and transparent presidential election. Unfortunately, official Minsk has resorted to the means it has always used: arrests and fear. But I am sure we’re on the right way.

Do you co-ordinate your actions with Marina Kolesnikova, the chief manager of Viktor Babariko election campaign, and Veronika Tsepkalo, the wife of Valery Tsepkalo?

We are keeping in touch. Of course. Our initial goal [a free presidential election] has not disappeared anywhere. In fact, we’re still aiming at it and we will be getting closer to it, if everyone will do whatever she or he can in the fight. Marina Kolesnikova is a member of the National Coordination Council and sits in its Presidium. Veronika Tsepkalo is not on it, as she currently is not in Belarus.

Did you consider giving a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin and hearing his opinion on the situation in Belarus?

We are talking to all world leaders, who expressed their support to us. If some (high-ranking) official from the Republic of the Russian Federation expresses [a wish] to speak to us, we will certainly not reject the wish.

What would you say to Putin? What would you ask him?

I’d ask him to respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus.

Are you concerned that Putin can help Lukashenko militarily in clamping down the protests in Belarus if they get out of Lukashenko’s control?

Can someone help another person militarily? The two words, “help” and “militarily”, do not sound right to me if used together. I sure have apprehensions of the kind. We are asking all states to show respect to the events in Belarus.

Is there anything special you’d like to ask US President Donald Trump, who has called what is going on in Belarus a "terrible situation"?

I’d ask him the same as all the other world leaders: respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus and do not meddle. But in the case of the US President, I’d sure ask his support for the Belarusian peoples and highlight the events internationally.

Vilnius has become a second capital of Belarusian opposition and your temporary home. However, do you agree that some other EU member states have been playing a waiting game with Belarus after August 9?

Some of the countries are certainly waiting for an unfolding of the events. Naturally, I’d say. They understand that, although supporting the cause we are fighting for and the ultimate goal [having a new free presidential election] we have, they cannot meddle, as that would not necessarily help us.

Where do you see yourself for the year’s Christmas?

At home in Belarus. This is something I wish.

Is that possible?

I am sure it is.