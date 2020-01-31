Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
Boris Mints, who ran Moscow's most successful real estate empire, was put on international wanted lists by a Russian court in a RUB30bn embezzlement case
By bne IntelliNews January 31, 2020

Ex-cofounder of Financial Corporation Otkritie Russian billionaire Boris Mints and his sons have been put on the international wanted list by Russian court in RUB30bn embezzlement case, Vedomosti daily reported on January 30 citing the press-secretary of Moscow Basmanny court.

Sources told Vedomosti that the case involves O1 Group of Mints and its bonds deals with FC Otkritie, the same allegations as against the former chairman of the bank Evgeny Dankevich.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has completed the restructuring of FC Otkritie and has sued the founder of the bank, Vadim Belyaev, to recover the RUB290bn ($4.6bn) the regulator invested in bailing out the bank.

Most recently the CBR said that it could sell FC Otkritie in 2021 to either an anchor private investor or at an initial public offering (IPO). Otkritie was the most expensive bailout of the CBR’s banking clean-up drive in 2017, costing close to $8bn in capital injections, deposits and other support measures that were only partially recovered.

Previously in June 2019 the High Court in London blocked $572mn worth of Mint’s assets following the suit filed by several banks to recover $700mn worth of losses from Mints.

In the meantime Mints' O1 Group has defaulted on a number of bond issues since spring 2018, and had to sell a 61.2% stake in developer О1 Properties that was acquired by Cyprus-registered Riverstretch Trading & Investments (RT&I), reported to be affiliated to the state-controlled Rosneft oil giant. He was reported to have moved to the UK.

 

News

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

Russia’s freshly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and re-appointed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have moved to curb the powers of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointee First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019

The Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills market continued to grow in 2019, with the total volume of T-bills outstanding rising from RUB1,790bn in January 2019 to RUB2,850bn as of the end of December.

HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'

Sources quoted as saying bank has concerns about Turkey’s volatile currency and economic outlook. Market already braced for Unicredit to depart Istanbul.

Conflict between Bulgaria’s president, chief prosecutor escalates after incriminating wiretaps released

Release of wiretaps that prosecutors claim indicate criminal activity is seen as an attempt to silence President Radev, a staunch critic of both Bulgaria’s new chief prosecutor and Boyko Borrisov’s government.

Erdogan blasts Abu Dhabi’s ‘bankrolling of Russian mercenaries in Libya’ and latest Kremlin role in Syria

Turkish leader hits out at “desert lord” Haftar. Says he’s losing patience with military assault in Syrian region of Idlib.

Reports

