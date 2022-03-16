EU announces fourth wave of Russian sanctions

The European Union has announced the fourth package of Russian sanctions on March 15 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In the latest wave of sanctions, designed to “further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine”, the EU in co-ordination with its partners have agreed the following:
Moreover, together with other World Trade Organisation (WTO) members, the EU will “deny Russian products and services most-favoured nation treatment in EU markets”, which will “suspend the significant benefits that Russia enjoys as a WTO member”.
“This fourth package of sanctions is another major blow to the economic and logistic base upon which Russia relies on to carry out the invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and senseless war,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Previous sanctions targeted the Russian banking sector, air travel, social media and specific oligarchs, including six of Russia's most prominent oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.
