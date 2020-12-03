Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan

Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
By bne IntelliNews December 3, 2020

Cleveron, an Estonian automated parcel locker and parcel robot manufacturer, has applied for a loan of over €30mn from state credit agency KredEx. The money would be used to set up over 20,000 parcel vending machines across Estonia, including in private houses.

Most KredEx loans so far have been for firms hit by the effects of the pandemic, including shipping line Tallink, which received €100mn.

Both Foreign Trade and IT Minister Raul Siem and Economic Affairs Minister Taavi Aas said on December 2 they were unable to comment on the loan application, which is down to the government to decide.

Estonia’s state audit office has criticised KredEx for what it called “haphazardly” issued loans amounting to a staggering €1bn.

Over 500 households in Viljandi County reportedly already use such machines, and Cleveron's Viljandi headquarters is designing a new model, which would be able to accommodate a variety of different deliveries.

Cleveron board member Arno Kutt said that all companies and e-stores can send both groceries and ordinary goods to these facilities, as can various logistics firms and larger and smaller firms.

The parcel machines open to the public have both cooling and heating facilities where needed; the private versions would have an insulated cabinet which could maintain whatever temperature the delivery, including food and drinks, would require, Kutt said.

While intended for private houses they could also be installed adjacent to apartment buildings, he said, with spaces either purchased or rented. Rentals cost lest than €10 per month, he said.

Cleveron says that once the new system becomes available to around 50,000 households nationwide over the coming years, it would pique the interest of e-commerce and logistics firms.

Founded in 2007, Cleveron produces robotics-based parcel terminals and click-and-collect solutions for the retail and logistics sectors.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters

Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO

Tech

Romanian venture capital firm Catalyst launches new €40mn-50mn fund for TMT

Catalyst managing partner Marius Ghenea says Romanian tech sector "is facing a new level of adoption fueled by COVID-19".

Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ

Shares in Russian online retail giant Ozon surged by more than 40% on November 23 in the first minutes of trading after the most eagerly anticipated Russian initial public offering (IPO) in years.

Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure

Just days after the triumphant NASDAQ IPO of Ozon, a leading Russian e-commerce company, another Russian digital major, ivi.ru, has started the registration procedure for a US IPO, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Leading Russian edtech startup Skyeng backed by Winter Capital, Baring Vostok

Skyeng, one of the most successful Russian startups, has received funding from two major investment firms, Winter Capital and Baring Vostok.

Mail.ru Group and Google launch international accelerator for video game developers

Google and My.Games, a branch of Mail.ru Group, last week announced a joint accelerator program “for promising mobile game studios and projects.”

Romanian venture capital firm Catalyst launches new €40mn-50mn fund for TMT
1 day ago
Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
2 days ago
Online video service ivi.ru starts NASDAQ IPO registration procedure
2 days ago
Leading Russian edtech startup Skyeng backed by Winter Capital, Baring Vostok
2 days ago
Mail.ru Group and Google launch international accelerator for video game developers
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    4 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    2 days ago
  3. Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
    2 days ago
  4. Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
    2 days ago
  5. Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment
    3 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    10 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    4 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    2 days ago
  4. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    29 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss