Estonia's far-right interior minister resigns after questioning Biden's election win

Estonia's far-right interior minister resigns after questioning Biden's election win
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius November 9, 2020

Deputy chairman of the far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Interior Minister Mart Helme announced on November 9 that he is resigning as minister, following an inappropriate and rude remark about Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 US presidential election. 

Helme issued statements over November 7-8, casting doubt about the transparency of the election and questioned Biden’s victory. The comments were condemned by top politicians including President Kersti Kaljulaid as damaging to Estonia’s relations with the US, an important ally. 

“Last night [November 8], looking at the slander and lies produced by the Estonian media, I decided to resign," Helme said. "The reason is very simple: no one can muzzle me," Helme added. "I say what I consider to be right, what concerns me.”

Exasperated, Kaljulaid decided on November 9 after hearing the remarks from the minister to convene the country’s Defence Council in the next few days to discuss the comments by Mart Helme and his son, Minister of Finance Martin Helme.

Opposition parties in the Estonian parliament have previously expressed no-confidence in both ministers representing the far-right political party.

"Mart Helme leaving [the government] is a step in the right direction. But Martin Helme, too, must be made accountable for his words," leader of the opposition Reform Party Kaja Kallas said on November 9.

Reform Party MP Marko Mihkelson submitted a motion of no-confidence in the finance minister, who is also the leader of EKRE, on November 9.

The parties submitting the motion opined that Martin Helme has purposefully caused harm to Estonia's security, international image and important allied relations.

"Martin Helme has called into question the reliability of Estonian elections and independence of Estonia's democratic institutions and has knowingly been sowing mistrust in the foundations of Estonia as a democratic state. Martin Helme has also disrupted the society and attacked various social groups," the motion reads.

"The minister of finance, Martin Helme, and minister of the interior, Mart Helme, in their declaration following the US presidential election severely attacked the democratic elections of the United States, Estonia's main security partner and ally. They attacked our most important ally's right to domestic political self-determination and the newly elected president himself. Mart and Martin Helme's unfounded accusations alleging election fraud in the United States and their personal attacks on president-elect Joseph R. Biden are unsubstantiated, immoral and completely inappropriate for members of the government. With this declaration, Mart and Martin Helme have caused extremely severe harm to Estonia's foreign and security policy interests," the opposition parties said.

Signatories to the motion said that by attacking Estonia's foreign policy course and the general principles of liberal democracy, both Helmes have undermined the reliability of Estonia as a democracy based on the rule of law in the eyes of its EU and Nato allies.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia seeks observer status on Arctic Council with e-Arctic idea in mind

CEE Banking Sectors: In crisis and recovery mode at the same time

Latvia reports 313 COVID-19 cases, state of emergency to be declared

News

Protesters storm government buildings in Yerevan as Pashinian concedes defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan

Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin's recommendations for a slew of government changes have been agreed by President Putin on November 9.

Armenian PM agrees deal to end Karabakh war after rapid Azerbaijani advance

Baku’s forces confirm capture of Shusha and seemed poised to move on to main city Stepanakert.

Hungary's government makes u-turn and imposes tough new restrictions as country faces spike in new COVID-19 infections

Latest measures fall short of those seen during the first wave of the pandemic, but signal a clear shift away from some of the most lenient policies pursued in the region.

Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen

Baku reportedly apologises, says it was an accident. Aircraft brought down with shoulder-launched missile near Azerbaijani border while fighting continued to rage over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Protesters storm government buildings in Yerevan as Pashinian concedes defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan
7 hours ago
Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle
15 hours ago
Armenian PM agrees deal to end Karabakh war after rapid Azerbaijani advance
14 hours ago
Hungary's government makes u-turn and imposes tough new restrictions as country faces spike in new COVID-19 infections
18 hours ago
Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen
20 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    12 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    1 day ago
  4. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    6 days ago
  5. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    16 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    19 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss