Estonia's Bolt set to invest €500mn towards Africa services expansion
Bolt launched its African operations in 2016, starting off with South Africa, and has since expanded to Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tunisia. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 20, 2023

Estonian ride-hailing company Bolt has announced plans to invest €500mn to enhance its operations across Africa over the next two years, anticipating some 300,000 new drivers and couriers could join the platform in 2023.

“Over the past seven years, we have built a strong team of 500 people in Africa and we remain committed to investing in local communities for the long term,” company founder and CEO Villig Markus said in a statement.

“At a time when many countries are facing economic challenges, we will continue to grow our presence in Africa through this new investment, which offers massive potential to create new jobs and income opportunities for drivers and couriers.”

Bolt launched its African operations in 2016, starting off with South Africa, and has since expanded to Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tunisia.

Bolt Business, the firm’s corporate travel arm, has also been introduced in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, and Kenya, offering local businesses what it calls safe and affordable ways for their employees to travel.

“We operate in markets where unemployment is often high and by continuing to expand our services we will offer people new opportunities to earn a good living by being a driver, as well as providing millions of customers with a safe, reliable and affordable way of moving around their city,” said Markus, who earlier in February met Bolt’s teams in Kenya and South Africa.

