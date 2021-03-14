Erdogan’s big economic reform speech 'bombs’

Erdogan’s big economic reform speech 'bombs’
Erdogan makes his pitch.
By bne IntelIiNews March 14, 2021

Though officials billed his speech as set to unveil significant economic reforms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spent 65 minutes talking about nothing much on March 12.

At least that was the view from consulting firm Teneo, which put out a note on his address saying that “Erdogan failed today to make good on his long-standing pledge of economic reforms that would help Turkey to move to a new economic era”.

“Erdogan,” the note added, “talked mostly about preferable economic outcomes (digital economy, single digit inflation, increasing exports, etc.) but failed to mention any genuine economic reform.

“He also made no mention of the Central Bank and interest rates. However, he said that fighting inflation remains a priority and that the goal is to bring it down to single digits.”

In a wry comment in relation to market fears that former finance minister and Erdogan son-in-law Berat Albayrak—who quit last November after a failed strategy of burning up Turkey’s FX reserves to defend the Turkish lira left the country on the brink of another full-blown balance of payments crisis—could be on his way back into government in some capacity, Teneo said: “On the positive side, it is worth noting that Erdogan did not mention his son-in-law Berat Albayrak during his speech.”

The Turkish president, Teneo also observed, promised to increase transparency in public tenders, but gave no details on how this could be achieved, and to maintain fiscal discipline. “In this regard, Erdogan indicated that the government will target a budget deficit of 3.5% of GDP in 2021. The rest of the speech was noticeable for the frequent use of buzzwords like ‘fintech’, ‘digital’ and ‘bio-technology’,” the note added.

“Not much crazy stuff”

Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management was a little more generous in his assessment of the speech, writing on Twitter: “Turkey—general take on new economic plan is some good stuff, but importantly not much crazy stuff. Solid package but economic policy credibility is so shot at this stage delivery will be key. Meanwhile, to hold the line rates need to be higher.”

He also tweeted: “Message is comprehensive political and economic reform is needed. But guess given that is unlikely any time soon, in the short term the CBRT [Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] has to offer high enough real rates to make it a no brainer to hold lira.”

Steve Hanke, an economist at Johns Hopkins University, in a dig at ‘Erdonomics’ (aka ‘Erdoganomics’)—a term that refers to unorthodox economic theories voiced by Erdogan such as the idea that high interest rates actually push up inflation, rather than having the opposite effect—tweeted: “@RTErdogan has announced a new economic plan for Turkey that ‘will bring inflation back down to single digits’. Great idea. But, this means interest rates will have to increase, and that RTE will have to dump Erdonomics.”

Hanke also referred on Twitter to how Turkey’s economic woes are one of a number of features of the Erdogan regime that are undercutting the country on the international stage, saying: “According to the @BrandFinance Soft Power Index, Turkey’s economic decline, the lira’s meltdown, and #Erdogan’s foreign adventures have cut the legs out from under Turkey’s soft power. Once lost, all-important soft power is harder to regain.”

Other points Erdogan made in his speech included:

• The government will move to abolish some extra-budgetary funds, with the funds to be transferred to the main budget to improve transparency;

• Increased usage of lira-denominated bonds is ahead;

• Around 850,000 small tradesmen are to be exempt from income tax (it was unclear if this will only apply to 2021);

• The scope of the state's Credit Guarantee Fund will be widened again;

• A price stability board will be brought in to deal with rising prices and a special “early warning system” will be used to help slow food prices;

• Legislation will be introduced to securitize non-performing loans (NPLs) and take them off banks’ balance sheets.

Erdogan also said his government would increase Turkey’s potential growth through productivity, driven by investment, employment and exports. “We will ... aim for a national and domestic economy where imports are lowered, and with added-value exports,” he said.

Turkey’s leader also announced the formation of a bond guarantee fund to support company bond auctions and said tax policies would be simplified, taking into account issues raised by international investors.

A Reuters poll has forecast that the central bank will raise its policy rate by 100 bp to 18% at its next meeting, scheduled for March 18.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US top diplomat dismisses as “incorrect” reports Korea is sending Iran funds blocked by sanctions

Hungarian central bank to extend scope of QE scheme

ANALYSIS: Central Asia bond review

News

Serbia to produce Chinese as well as Russian vaccine

Serbia to become the first European country to manufacture Sinopharm vaccine with plans to supply the Western Balkans region as well as its own population.

Albanian president in scuffle with police at opposition party HQ

President Ilir Meta clashed physically with police at the headquarters of the opposition New Democratic Spirit party as tensions rise ahead of April general election.

Turkey’s Koc to acquire majority in Irish gold mines held by London listed Conroy

JV on earn-in basis to operate according to principles of “environmentally compatible extraction”.

PM says “no functioning market economy” in Romania

Florin Citu calls for deep economic reforms but complains about the lack of “political will” for change in the public sector.

Slovak health minister steps down to save government coalition

Political crisis follows prime minister's procurement of Russian Sputnik V vaccine despite objections from coalition partners.

Serbia to produce Chinese as well as Russian vaccine
7 hours ago
Albanian president in scuffle with police at opposition party HQ
11 hours ago
Turkey’s Koc to acquire majority in Irish gold mines held by London listed Conroy
2 days ago
PM says “no functioning market economy” in Romania
2 days ago
Slovak health minister steps down to save government coalition
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    4 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    7 days ago
  4. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    6 days ago
  5. Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers' meeting
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    10 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    25 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    24 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss