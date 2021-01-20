EIB lends €100mn to Poland’s Pekao Leasing for financing SMEs’ efforts in energy, women’s entrepreneurship

By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) launched a new €100mn loan to the Polish company Pekao Leasing for the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises, the EIB said on January 19.

In particular, the financing will support SMEs’ efforts to boost energy efficiency, investment in sustainable energy, as well as “preparing a competitive leasing offer for enterprises owned or managed by women”.
 
The beneficiaries can use the loan to finance durable asset investments and tangible assets, for instance, R&D expenses. The overall investment cost should not exceed €25mn and EIB support can extend to €12.5mn, the EU’s development bank said.

The loan is to Pekao Leasing, the leasing arm of Bank Pekao Group, Poland’s second-largest lender, which is controlled by the state-run insurance giant, PZU. The loan is secured by a bank guarantee from Bank Pekao.

 

 

 

 

 
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

ADB appoints Kazakh national Eugene Zhukov as director general of Central and West Asia Regional Department

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week appointed a Kazakh national, Eugene Zhukov, as director general of its Central and West Asia Regional Department. ... ... more

Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019

The amount of private finance mobilised by multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions (DFIs) reached $175bn in 2019, up 9% compared to the previous year, according to ... more

EDB says its prepared to finance COVID-19 vaccine production in EEU states

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is “prepared” to finance the development of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states, ... more

Most Read

  1. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  3. One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
    4 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    6 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  4. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    14 days ago
  5. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss