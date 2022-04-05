EC announces a fifth package of sanctions on Russia, targeting coal, high tech equipment and transport

The European Commission has proposed new sanctions on Russia that will hit coal imports, trade and more banks in response to the massacre in Kyiv’s suburb of Bucha on April 3, where retreating Russian soldiers murdered civilians in cold blood.

EU President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the new sanctions on twitter, listing the main points:

· An import ban on coal from Russia, worth €4bn per year, cutting another important revenue source for Russia;

· A full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second-largest Russian bank;

· A ban on Russian and Russian operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators;

· Further export bans, worth €10bn, in crucial areas: advanced semiconductors, machinery and transport equipment;

· Specific new import bans, worth €5.5bn euros;

· Targeted measures, such as a ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in Europe and exclusion of all financial support, EU or national to Russian public bodies;

“Finally, we are also proposing further listings of individuals,” von der Leyen added.

“We are also working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and reflecting on some of the ideas of the Member States, like taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account,” von der Leyen added. “Today over 40 countries apply sanctions like these. To take a clear stand is crucial for the whole world. A clear stand against Putin’s war of choice. Against the massacre of civilians. Against the violation of the fundamental principles of the world order. Slava Ukrainje!”

All told, the new sanctions will reduce the trade turnover with Russia by an estimated €20bn a year. In 2021 Russia’s trade turnover with Europe was €257.5bn, according to the European Commission.

Following the atrocities in Bucha there have been widespread calls for Europe to cut off imports of Russian gas, but many countries, led by Germany, have shied away from the idea, afraid of the negative economic impact. Russia accounts for 41.1% of the EU’s gas imports, which totalled 155bn cubic metres (including LNG) in 2021, worth $145bn, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimates.

Russia plays an even bigger role in the importing of coal, accounting for 46.7% of total EU imports, which were worth $15bn in 2021, according to IIF estimates. But as the EU is in the process of winding down the reliance on coal as a fuel as part of its Green Deal, ending the imports of coal is a more palatable measure.

The ban on the import of coal is the first sanction since the start of the war in Ukraine on Russia to directly target an energy supply from Russia to Europe. A ban on Russian coal had been proposed in January should Russia invade its neighbour, but EU sources told Reuters it was blocked by Germany.

Banning oil imports was also not mentioned in the new fifth packet of sanctions, as although Russian oil makes up 26.9% of EU oil imports, worth $120bn in 2021, some countries are much more exposed to the trade. The UK government has already said that it will phase out imports of Russian oil, but not until the end of this year, as it is the most dependent on Russian oil imports of all European countries.

Other measures in the new sanctions strike at Russian transport and logistics and are designed to stymie Russia’s ability to transport and sell its commodities, which in turn will also reduce its export revenues, which are significant.

The SWIFT sanctions limiting Russia’s access to the international financial system were extended modestly, targeting VTB Bank in particular, Russia’s second-largest bank. However, while the SWIFT sanctions have proved highly disruptive, they have only been extended to seven banks so far out of a total of 372 banks as of the end of 2021.

Notably, Gazprombank, the financial arm of Russia’s natural gas producer, remains exempted from the SWIFT bans and continues to be the payment agent for European countries to settle their gas import bills with Russia.

In a particularly painful sanction, high tech products and machinery were also targeted. Russia has missed out on two revolutions in machine tool development and remains highly dependent on imports of precision machine tools , sourcing the bulk of them from the world leaders of Germany and the US. Cutting off access to these tools will severely hamper Russia’s economic development.

The import bans go into effect as soon as they are published in the EU's official journal, with winding-down periods whose length is still to be decided, a source told Reuters.

The European Union announced a fourth package of Russian sanctions on March 15 that were designed to “further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine”. The measures included: a ban on transactions with certain Russian state-owned enterprises; an import ban on steel products; a ban on new investment into the Russian energy sector; and an export ban on luxury goods amongst other things. The list of sanctioned oligarchs was also extended.