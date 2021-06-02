EBRD interested in supporting construction of Trebinje solar power plant

By bne IntelliNews June 2, 2021

The EBRD is interested in supporting the construction of the Trebinje solar power plant, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Bosnia & Herzegovina, Manuela Naessl said following a meeting with the general manager of Elektroprivreda RS (ERS), Luka Petrovic. 

“We discussed several projects of Elektroprivreda RS from renewable sources, with an emphasis on solar power. We would be happy to provide our support and financial funds in the development of that investment,” said Naessl, reported eKapija.

The 72.92 MW solar power plant is to be built in the Trebinje area in East Herzegovina. The estimated value of the project is around BAM100.8mn (€5.5mn).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB provides €30mn loan to Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka to support SME recovery

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on April 28 it will provide €30mn to Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka BiH to accelerate the recovery of companies in the country affected by the COVID-19 ... more

EBRD welcomes compliance review of Bosnia’s Corridor Vc section

The Independent Project Accountability Mechanism (IPAM) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) recommended a compliance review of the Mostar South – Tunnel Kvanj ... more

EIB signs €2.1mn grant to improve water infrastructure in Bosnia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it signed a €2.1mn European Union grant with Bosnia & Herzegovina, to be used to finance the construction of wastewater and drinking water systems ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    23 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    1 day ago
  3. Ryanair forced landing in Minsk is not the first time planes were ordered down to arrest a passenger
    7 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey entering an era of violence
    4 days ago
  5. COMMENT: How the Gamestop phenomenon hit Russia
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    20 days ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    10 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    23 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    28 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss