EBRD interested in supporting construction of Trebinje solar power plant

The EBRD is interested in supporting the construction of the Trebinje solar power plant, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Bosnia & Herzegovina, Manuela Naessl said following a meeting with the general manager of Elektroprivreda RS (ERS), Luka Petrovic.

“We discussed several projects of Elektroprivreda RS from renewable sources, with an emphasis on solar power. We would be happy to provide our support and financial funds in the development of that investment,” said Naessl, reported eKapija.

The 72.92 MW solar power plant is to be built in the Trebinje area in East Herzegovina. The estimated value of the project is around BAM100.8mn (€5.5mn).