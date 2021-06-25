Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
Dutch PM Mark Rutte (left) says Hungary under premier Viktor Orban (right) has no place in the EU with the anti-LGBT law.
By bne IntelliNews June 25, 2021

Hungary’s illiberal strongman Viktor Orban came in for unusually harsh criticism from European Union leaders at Thursday’s summit over his anti-LGBT regulation, with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte telling him that he is free to leave the EU.

Local media write that two only EU leaders out of 27 stood by the Hungarian prime minister, thought to be the radical rightwing premiers of Poland and Slovenia.

The Hungarian parliament approved the anti-paedophilia law at the last session of the parliament on June 15. The law bans the portrayal of homosexuality and sex reassignment in school education material and TV programmes addressed to people under 18 years of age. Teaching sex education in schools will be limited to people approved by the government.

Human rights groups widely condemned the regulation for stigmatising LGBT people and for conflating sexual and gender diversity with paedophilia under the pretext of protecting children. Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the bill on Wednesday despite the protest.

The government argues that the law was drafted to protect children and refuses to concede that it is discriminatory against gay people.

Speaking to reporters before the summit, Orban said that the regulation stipulates that the sexual education of children is the responsibility of parents alone, adding that the law served to protect both children and parents. The prime minister said he was a "fighter for gay rights". Apparently, Orban is in minority with his views.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte called on Orban to read Article 50 of the EU Treaty, which says, that "any member state may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements".

In a press conference, Rutte, a harsh critic of Orban’s illiberal policies, said Hungary has no place in the EU if it maintains the regulation. He said he was aware he could not push Hungary out of the EU by himself, so it had to be done step by step.

The Dutch prime minister was one of an eventual 17 EU leaders to sign a letter ahead of the summit pledging to "continue fighting against discrimination of the LGBTI community, reaffirming our defence of their fundamental rights".

The Hungarian law represents a flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and hence deserve to be condemned. Inclusion, human dignity and equality are core values of our European Union, and we cannot compromise on these principles," the countries said.

Orban did not reply to the comments on leaving the EU, and he maintained his position that the regulation had nothing to do with gay rights.

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who holds the six-month presidency, suggested to his Hungarian counterpart that it is possible to maintain purely trade relations with the EU, as Switzerland and Norway do, also an undisguised call for Orban to quit the EU if it fails to abide by its values.

Orban said it was "always better to read first" before reacting to a piece of legislation. In reaction to this, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said he had done just that and it was "horrifying".

The European Commission could launch an infringement procedure against Hungary over the new anti-LGBT law if it deems the text breaches EU law, Vera Jourova, the EU Commission's vice-president responsible for values and transparency said. Earlier European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said action will be initiated against Hungary.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres did not openly condemn the law, but said: "we must absolutely oppose any effort to bring such discrimination back into our societies".

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Czech and Hungarian central banks in sync in 2021 but longer term CNB to outpace MNB

bneGREEN: Most green energy beats coal on price in 2020

EU threatens legal steps against Hungary's anti-LGBT regulation

News

Leaked documents indicate Russia spent €11.4mn ahead of Moldovan presidential election

Former president Igor Dodon denies receiving funds from Moscow, after leaked documents obtained by German Bild indicate financial support channeled to 'friendly' candidates.

Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea

The British 8,500-tonne destroyer HMS Defender was buzzed two days ago by Russian fast jets off Sevastopol. Moscow promptly claimed that Defender was trespassing in Russian Territorial Waters and refusing to follow Russian orders.

Turkey’s Antalya Airport operator TAV-Fraport forecloses on Onur Air’s eight aircraft

Court of bailiffs orders low-cost carrier to cease flying. Though planes are worth €145mn, the foreclosure is for just €26,000, sources complain to newspaper.

Saudi murderers of Jamal Khashoggi ‘received paramilitary training in US’

Contract with Arkansas group was reportedly approved by State Department.

North Macedonia hopes to bring in ‘cannabis tourists’ by decriminalising drug

Skopje looks to Dutch example as regulator explores options to legalise cannabis with the aim of boosting the tourism and hospitality industries.

Leaked documents indicate Russia spent €11.4mn ahead of Moldovan presidential election
3 hours ago
Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
3 hours ago
Turkey’s Antalya Airport operator TAV-Fraport forecloses on Onur Air’s eight aircraft
15 hours ago
Saudi murderers of Jamal Khashoggi ‘received paramilitary training in US’
17 hours ago
North Macedonia hopes to bring in ‘cannabis tourists’ by decriminalising drug
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    2 days ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    1 day ago
  5. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    5 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    24 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  4. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    22 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss