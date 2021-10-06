Czech unemployment down to 3.5% in September

The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in September from 3.6% in August, and down from 3.8% in September a year ago, stated data released by the Czech Labour Office on October 5.

The labour office registered 262,142 job seekers ready to immediately start jobs, down by 5,747 month-on-month and down by 14,873 year-on-year. The number of job vacancies amounted to 357,911, a drop by 5,203 m/m, while going up by 41,253 vacancies y/y.

"The labour market has recovered in the past month. The holidays are over and companies are hiring new employees. Employers have increased production, although they have faced shortages as a result of a lack of materials and components. There has also been a recovery in foreign employment, with cross-border workers in border areas starting work again,” commented Viktor Najmon, Director General of the Labour Office of the Czech Republic.

“As every year, a major wave of graduates arrived at the Office in September. However, it did not significantly affect the labour market," he added.

The highest unemployment was posted in the Moravian-Silesian and Usti nad Labem regions, it reached 5.3%, followed by the Karlovy Vary region with 4.5%. On the other hand, the lowest unemployment rate was seen in the Pardubice Region at 2.2%.