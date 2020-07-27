Czech right-wing politician Tomio Okamura’s YouTube channel cancelled over violent content

Vice-president of the Czech Chamber of Deputies and chair of the right-wing political movement Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) Tomio Okamura lost his YouTube original video channel on July 24, which he complained on his Facebook profile was because he posted content depicting violence and criminal activities by migrants in Europe.

Based on the latest report by the Czech Ministry of Interior published on July 13, Okamura’s SPD was one of the main forces disseminating hatred and xenophobic content in the country in 2019.

“Tough censorship is coming. YouTube cancelled my channel yesterday without any notice. The reason for the cancellation seems to be that I have repeatedly posted videos depicting the violent and criminal acts of migrants in Western Europe and ‘racism fighters’ within the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. Facebook is also threatening to delete my Facebook profile,” Okamura said.

“We are witnessing harsh censorship and emerging totalitarianism. I am censored by YouTube for disagreeing with illegal migration, Islamisation and EU policy,” he added.

Earlier this months, Facebook threatened to cancel the official Facebook profiles of the SPD movement, Okamura and its vice-chair Radim Fiala, for posting pornographic photographs, marching Nazis and approving the deployment of an army against migrants.

“Your profile is in danger of being cancelled due to continuing violations of community policies,” wrote Facebook to the SPD, as quoted by SPD spokesperson Barbora Zetova.

Regarding the pornographic content, Okamura shared a photo of a high-ranking member of the pirate party filming porn, but said the photo was blurred and it could not be perceived as spreading pornography.

Deleting the three Facebook profiles, key communication channels of the SPD, just three months before the municipal elections which are due to be held on October 3 and 4 this year could have a significant impact on the SPD’s election results.