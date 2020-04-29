Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years

The Czech Republic is facing its worst drought in the past 500 years, said the Environment Minister Richard Brabec at a press conference on April 29. Drought is hitting 80% of groundwater sources.

According to the minister, this is an unusually dry spring, and the country is entering the early phases of a drought, which are worse than in previous years.

“This is the worst map of the drought to date in 2020; the agricultural drought affected 99.5% of the territory,” said the portal Intersucho.cz on its iRozhlas.

Brabec is now planning a CZK3.5bn (€129mn) investment in the fight against drought, aiming at tree planting, green roofs and rainwater collection.

The National Coalition for Fighting Drought, which will meet on May 12, will address the readiness of various regions for a possible crisis of drinking water accessibility.