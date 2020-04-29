Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years

Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years
A parched field during an earlier drought in 2012 in the Czech Republic.
By bne IntelliNews April 29, 2020

The Czech Republic is facing its worst drought in the past 500 years, said the Environment Minister Richard Brabec at a press conference on April 29. Drought is hitting 80% of groundwater sources. 

According to the minister, this is an unusually dry spring, and the country is entering the early phases of a drought, which are worse than in previous years. 

“This is the worst map of the drought to date in 2020; the agricultural drought affected 99.5% of the territory,” said the portal Intersucho.cz on its iRozhlas.

Brabec is now planning a CZK3.5bn (€129mn) investment in the fight against drought, aiming at tree planting, green roofs and rainwater collection. 

The National Coalition for Fighting Drought, which will meet on May 12, will address the readiness of various regions for a possible crisis of drinking water accessibility. 

News

Western Balkans’ regional GDP to slump by as much as 5.6% this year

World Bank forecasts all six Western Balkan countries will experience negative growth this year as they grapple with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rushed PPE procurement leads to rash of corruption scandals

The pressure to secure supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other equipment for hospitals as the coronavirus pandemic spreads has opened up new opportunities for corruption.

Mongolia scraps $3bn IPO for shares in flagship coal mine

Decision made amid pandemic disruption to financial markets and with one eye on vote-shifting distrust of foreign investors ahead of elections.

Daimler and Audi restart production in Hungary

Vehicle production is a significant sector of the Hungarian economy, accounting for more than 25% of industrial production and 5% of the country's GDP.

Four banks in Azerbaijan go under administration as pandemic and oil crisis impacts hit home

Move said to affect 7.3bn manats ($4.3bn) of deposits and protect interests of 8.3mn people. Economist claims woes rooted in systemic problems.

