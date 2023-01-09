Czech populist leader Andrej Babis found not guilty in EU subsidy fraud trial

Former Czech premier Andrej Babis was pronounced not guilty in the long awaited trial in Prague over the €2mn Stork's Nest subsidy fraud. The verdict comes only a few days ahead of the first-round election where the opposition leader is one of the favourites.

“INNOCENT” tweeted Babis from the court room as Judge Jan Sott read out the justification for his verdict. “I am very happy that we have independent justice and that the court confirmed what I have been saying and that I have done nothing illegal.”

The tweet contrasted with the judges' recapitulation of the whole affair centered around the “Stork’s Nest” conference centre, in which Babis’ and his former manager Jana Nagyova allegedly tried to conceal the centre’s ties to Babis’ large food, chemical, and agricultural conglomerate Agrofert in order to claim an EU subsidy designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Anti-corruption NGOs such as Transparency International have been ringing alarm bells about the case since Babis entered politics at the national elections in 2013. In 2015 Babis was even caught on camera boasting that Stork’s Nest was his idea and was one of his best projects. The footage was later released as part of Vit Klusak’s 2015 documentary Matrix AB.

Last week many Czech commentators expressed their outrage after the state prosecution demanded only a conditional three-year sentence and a fine of €0.4mn.

The verdict will come as an embarrassment, also given Czechia’s continued failures to deal with high-profile corruption cases.

“Rule of law state stands on us respecting the justice decision whether we like it or not,” tweeted Interior Minister Vit Rakusan. “We can voice our personal verdict on our own during elections for instance,” added Rakusan.

Czech Press Agency referred to Prime Minister Petr Fiala as saying that political fights are to be held at elections and not in courtrooms. Fiala rode a wave of discontent over Babis' business links in the October 2021 election.