Czech inflation in September increases to highest level in 13 years

Czech inflation in September increases to highest level in 13 years
Czech inflation at 4.9% in September
By bne IntelliNews October 12, 2021

Czech annual consumer prices in September saw the highest growth in 13 years, standing at 4.9%, up by 0.8 percentage point (pp) month-on-month, driven mainly by increase in housing and transport prices, data by the Czech Statistics Office (CSO) shows. 

The inflation acceleration significantly exceeded the upper boundary of the tolerance band around the Czech National Bank´s (CNB) target.

“Consumer prices in September increased by 0.2% compared with August and 4.9% year-on-year. Y/y price growth was detected in the majority of surveyed items. Owner occupied housing costs increased, also e.g. prices of fuels, tobacco, motor cars, garments, catering services in restaurants or household furniture went up,” noted Pavla Sediva, head of Consumer Price Statistics Unit of CSO.

“The September annual consumer price inflation figure was markedly higher than predicted by the CNB’s summer forecast, drawn up during July. The deviation of observed inflation from the forecast, which had already been visible in August, widened further in September,” said CNB Executive Director at the Monetary Department Petr Kral, adding that it was due predominantly to an unexpectedly sharp pick-up in core inflation and substantially faster growth in food prices. 

Prices in housing, water, electricity, gas increased by 3.3% y/y and by 2.5% m/m, prices in transport, prices of motor cars went up by 6.0% y/y (5.3% m/m) and fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 20.4% y/y (19.0% m/m).

Prices of goods in total and services went up by 4.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

According to Kral, the published data indicate unexpectedly strong and across-the-board inflation pressures from the domestic and foreign economy, which represent a significant inflationary risk to the CNB’s current forecast.

“The situation is evolving towards a much faster increase in interest rates than assumed in the summer forecast. The CNB has already responded to this risk by raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at the monetary policy meeting in September and will assess it comprehensively in the forthcoming autumn forecast,” he added. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Russian ruble enters 4Q21 on a strong note

Turkish lira drops through 9

Serbian central bank reports new record for FX reserves

Data

Romania’s trade gap one quarter wider than before crisis

Strong growth in both exports and imports in August resulted in trade gap of €1.73bn.

Ukraine consumer inflation accelerates to 11% in September

Annual inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11.0% year on year in September from 10.2% for the previous month, driven mostly by food and clothing prices.

Serbian central bank reports new record for FX reserves

Serbia issued its debut sovereign green eurobond as well as its longest-tenor traditional eurobond in September.

Russian international reserves fall $10bn to $612bn

Russia’s gross international reserves have fallen by $10bn from an all-time high to $611.9bn as of October 1, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia.

Romania’s stock exchange outperforms global benchmarks in September

The Bucharest Stock Exchange's main BET index surged by 29% in January-September, more than double the growth of the US’ S&P 500 index or Europe’s STOXX600.

Romania’s trade gap one quarter wider than before crisis
3 hours ago
Ukraine consumer inflation accelerates to 11% in September
3 hours ago
Serbian central bank reports new record for FX reserves
11 hours ago
Russian international reserves fall $10bn to $612bn
1 day ago
Romania’s stock exchange outperforms global benchmarks in September
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    5 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan shuts office of Iranian supreme leader’s Baku representative as war game tensions mount
    6 days ago
  3. Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader aims to raise up to $800mn through SPAC merger
    6 days ago
  4. Reports warn Tajik militant group in Afghanistan may be poised to attack Tajikistan
    3 days ago
  5. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    11 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    21 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    22 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    27 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    12 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss