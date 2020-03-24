Croatia’s Tehnix markets mobile “corona cabin” for self-isolation

Croatian environmental protection technology company Tehnix has developed what it has called a mobile “corona cabin” where people can go into quarantine or self-isolate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The tiny cabin, which has a floor area of 6.5 metres by 3 metres, has a kitchen area, bathroom and four bunk beds.

It is not clear how the cabin, which Tehnix calls a “special mobile quarantine for the control and temporary isolation of persons with symptoms of infectious disease COVID-19”, radically differs from a normal mobile home.

It does, however, have a dumbwaiter-style door on one side with a notice saying this is for “controlled communication and food acceptance”.

According to the company’s website, Tehnix has developed and produced more than 300 devices and equipment for environmental protection.

The company came up with the corona cabin concept to allow its own drivers to go into quarantine.

“Upon arrival, they leave the truck to be disinfected, and are placed in a sterile corona cabin, where they can rest, and remain there until their next drive. It is prevention for them and for the people around them,” Tehnix owner Duro Horvat told Total Croatia News.

According to Horvat, orders for the HRK130,000 (€17,000) cabins are coming in from around the world.