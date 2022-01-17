Croatia's inflation accelerates to 5.5% y/y in December

Croatia’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.5% year-on-year in December, while it remained flat month-on-month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on January 17.

In annual terms, inflation accelerated, in line with an increase in prices broadly seen across the emerging Europe region.

Compared to November 2021, the highest increase in consumer prices was recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (+1.4%), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, as well as in the prices of miscellaneous goods and services, by 0.7% each.

Clothing prices decreased the most, by 8.2% m/m, while housing costs moved down by 0.2% m/m.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, health and education costs remained unchanged m/m.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (by 0.81%) contributed the most to the increase in the consumer price indices in December as compared to November.