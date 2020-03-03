Croatia’s GDP up 2.5% y/y in 4Q19 first release shows

Croatia’s GDP up 2.5% y/y in 4Q19 first release shows
Croatia’s quarterly GDP increased by 2.5% year-on-year in 4Q19 and 2.9% for the full year
By bne IntelliNews March 3, 2020

Croatia’s quarterly GDP increased by 2.5% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2019, according to a first release from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS). For the full year, GDP in real terms increased by 2.9% in 2019.

This is close to the European Commission’s earlier estimate that Croatia’s economy grew by 3.0% y/y in 2019 as it rebounded from a weak 2018, driven particularly by domestic demand.

Seasonally adjusted quarterly GDP increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in 4Q19, and by 2.7% in real terms compared to the same quarter of 2018, the DZS said.

According to the statistics office, the largest positive contribution to the GDP volume change in the fourth quarter of 2019 came from an increase in the final consumption expenditure of households and in exports of goods and services.

Meanwhile, quarterly gross value added (GVA) rose by 2.5% y/y in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2019, based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the first release showed.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech PMI fall halts and turns the corner as 2020 gets underway

Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445

Data

Czech PMI fall halts and turns the corner as 2020 gets underway

The Czech manufacturing sector PMI recovered somewhat to 46.5 in February, after it crashed to 45.2 at the start of the year

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January, speeding up from 11.3% growth in December, the State Statistics Service reported. The average monthly nominal wage dropped to UAH10,727 a month.

Turkey’s February PMI reading best in two years

IHS Markit sees possible start of sustained period of manufacturing growth. But companies are complaining of higher input costs caused by renewed depreciation of Turkish lira.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.2 in February but still in the red

Russia’s headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI rose from 47.9 at the start of 2020, to 48.2 in February, but that is still a contraction, below the 50 no-change mark, IHS Markit reported.

Poland’s GDP growth falters to 3.2% y/y in Q4

Domestic demand drove the headline result in October-December, although the pace of its growth slowed down to just 2.2% y/y versus 3.3% y/y in the third quarter.

Czech PMI fall halts and turns the corner as 2020 gets underway
10 hours ago
Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445
17 hours ago
Turkey’s February PMI reading best in two years
14 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.2 in February but still in the red
22 hours ago
Poland’s GDP growth falters to 3.2% y/y in Q4
23 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    1 day ago
  2. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    5 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    6 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    27 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    13 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss