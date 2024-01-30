Croatia’s Fortenova probes interest in sale of agricultural business

Croatia’s Fortenova probes interest in sale of agricultural business
The grain harvest at Belje, part of Fortenova Group. / Belje
By bne IntelliNews January 30, 2024

Croatia's Fortenova Group said on January 30 it is probing investors’ interest in the sale of its agricultural business division, sending a teaser to several possibly interested buyers as part of its restructuring plan.

Fortenova was formed from the restructuring of Agrokor, following a settlement with creditors of the troubled group. With operations in food production, retail and agriculture employing more than 45,000 people, it is the largest private employer in the Southeast Europe region.

“By the end of the first quarter, Fortenova Group anticipates receiving non-binding offers from potential buyers, after which a decision will be made regarding the continuation of the potential sale process,” the company said in a press release on its website.

It added that it would only sale the agricultural business if it receives from potential strategic partners and will be focused on those willing to not only offer a fair price, but also “make a maximum contribution to the further development and preservation of employment and the tradition of agricultural production in Croatia”.

Over the past years, Fortenova invested in the modernisation of its agricultural division with investments in 2023 alone reaching €60mn for renewal of agricultural machinery.

Among the group’s assets in the agricultural sector are agriculture and processing company Belje, PIK Vinkovci, which is primarily involved in arable farming, and Vupik, which has a focus on pig breeding as well as being active in other agricultural segments. 

“Should the sale be realised, the proceeds from the sale would be used to further reduce Fortenova Group’s indebtedness as well as for strategic investments in other core business areas, such as retail and food,” the company noted.

Previously, Fortenova sold off its Frozen Food Business Group, which included the popular Ledo and Frikom brands, in a €615mn deal in 2021.

Restructuring continues 

In 2023, depositary receipt holders of Fortenova Group approved a deal worth up to €660mn under which shares owned by sanctioned Russian banks were to be acquired by Malta-registered Open Pass Limited.

Fortenova shareholders agreed that Open Pass, controlled by local tycoon Pavao Vujnovac, would pay off sanction-hit Russian banks, VTB and Sberbank, that were among the owners of the group.

That allowed Vujnovac to significantly increase his stake in Fortenova; though his exact holding is unclear the deal was seen as paving the way for him to become the majority owner of Fortenova.

However, the deal proved controversial earlier in January, Fortenova’s CEO Fabris Perusko was accused by the conservative populist Most party of acting against the company’s interest in favour of Vujnovac, allowing him to take over Fortenova.

Fortenova has responded, accusing Most’s MPs of repeating accusations by sanctioned Russian stakeholder SBK Art and by the lawyer of UAE investor Saif Alketbi, whose legal battle to take control of Fortenova failed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw projects brighter 2024 for Emerging Europe

NEO: EU green ambitions under siege amid Red Sea crisis, Russian aluminium ban fears

Red Sea shipping disruptions to hit Europe via industry and inflation

News

Ukraine hits a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index up three points to 36 out of 100

Ukraine reached a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2023, improving its score by three points to reach 36 out of a possible 100, according to the report released on January 30.

Hungary’s central bank opts for smaller-than-expected rate cut amid rising risks

MNB says risks surrounding global disinflation and volatility in international investor sentiment led the rate cut to be limited to 75bp.

Corruption Perception Index “paints troubling picture” of Central Asia

Though Uzbekistan is hailed as a “significant improver”, Transparency International says region as a whole struggling with “dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism and systemic corruption”.

Turkey sinks to lowest ever score on Corruption Perceptions Index

Country has few democratic checks and balances, insufficient laws against corruption and a reluctance to enforce such laws, says Transparency International.

Hungary remains most corrupt country in EU, Transparency International finds

Viktor Orban's government has made little effort to restore the rule of law and fight corruption, which are the preconditions to continue to enjoy EU funds.

Ukraine hits a historic high in Transparency International annual Corruption Perceptions Index up three points to 36 out of 100
3 hours ago
Hungary’s central bank opts for smaller-than-expected rate cut amid rising risks
4 hours ago
Corruption Perception Index “paints troubling picture” of Central Asia
10 hours ago
Turkey sinks to lowest ever score on Corruption Perceptions Index
11 hours ago
Hungary remains most corrupt country in EU, Transparency International finds
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy signs decree claiming half a dozen Russian regions are historically Ukrainian lands”
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    10 days ago
  3. UBN: Ignore the Headlines - Momentum is Moving in Ukraine’s Direction, not Russia’s
    5 days ago
  4. Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake
    8 days ago
  5. Novartis withdraws medicines in Turkey in response to unfavourable exchange rate
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    2 months ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    26 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    15 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss