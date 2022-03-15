Croatia, Italy and Slovenia to create cross-border hydrogen valley

Officials from Slovenia, Croatia and Italy have signed a letter of intent to establish cooperation in building a cross-border hydrogen valley in the north Adriatic, the Slovenian infrastructure ministry announced on March 15.

The three countries will cooperate to promote the development of hydrogen technologies, prepare a set of projects and find sources for their financing.

The letter of intent was signed by the state secretary of Slovenian Infrastructure Ministry Blaz Kosorok, his Croatian peer Io Miletiz and president of the Italian region Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga.

The projects will be designed to contribute to the European Green Agreement and the European Hydrogen Strategy, which foresees emission reductions of at least 55% compared to 1990 and climate neutrality by 2050.

The establishment of cross-border hydrogen valleys will make transitions to an integrated energy ecosystem that includes the energy, industry and transport sectors.

In addition, cooperation on innovation and joint projects will be established by accelerating the development of hydrogen-based energy solutions and thus establishing value chains.

Inter-state cooperation will also take place in the field of scientific research and training.

Slovenia, Croatia and Italy will set up a joint working group to implement the letter of intent.