Canadian car part maker Magna starts building production facility in North Macedonia

Canada-based car part maker Magna announced on August 18 it has started the construction of a production facility in North Macedonia as part of plans to expand its presence worldwide.

North Macedonia's government announced the arrival of Magna at the end of last year, when the company confirmed that it registered a company in the country

“At Magna, we continue moving forward and staying focused on better serving our customers around the world. We are excited to announce the ground breaking of our first-ever facility in North Macedonia,” Magna said in a Facebook post.

The factory will be located at the free industrial zone in the western city of Struga. The 17,000 square metre facility will manufacture outside mirrors and actuators.

Magna, which is the largest car parts producer in North America, manufactures car parts for General Motors, Ford Motor, FCA, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Tesla Motors.

Magna group has factories in 28 countries around the world and employs more than 170,000 people.