Canadian car part maker Magna starts building production facility in North Macedonia

Canadian car part maker Magna starts building production facility in North Macedonia
Magna's e4 technology demonstrator car that debuted during the company’s winter test-driving in northern Sweden in February.
By bne IntelliNews August 19, 2020

Canada-based car part maker Magna announced on August 18 it has started the construction of a production facility in North Macedonia as part of plans to expand its presence worldwide.

North Macedonia's government announced the arrival of Magna at the end of last year, when the company confirmed that it registered a company in the country

“At Magna, we continue moving forward and staying focused on better serving our customers around the world. We are excited to announce the ground breaking of our first-ever facility in North Macedonia,” Magna said in a Facebook post.

The factory will be located at the free industrial zone in the western city of Struga. The 17,000 square metre facility will manufacture outside mirrors and actuators.

Magna, which is the largest car parts producer in North America, manufactures car parts for General Motors, Ford Motor, FCA, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Tesla Motors.

Magna group has factories in 28 countries around the world and employs more than 170,000 people.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

SDSM leader Zaev to receive mandate to form North Macedonia’s new government on August 13

North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski will give the mandate to Zoran Zaev, leader of the ruling Social Democrats, SDSM, to form a new government on August 13, local media reported. On ... more

Over 300 firms in North Macedonia face criminal charges over misuse of coronavirus wage subsidies

Over 300 company owners are facing criminal charges in North Macedonia over their failure to pay minimum wages to their workers from money received from the state to help them cope during ... more

North Macedonia’s prosecutors investigate SEC software procurement after hacker attack

North Macedonia’s Public Prosecution Office has launched a pre-investigation procedure over the procurement of software for election purposes by the state election commission (SEC) after its ... more

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    3 days ago
  4. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    17 hours ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    3 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    24 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    24 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    14 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss