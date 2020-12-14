Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended

By bne IntelliNews December 14, 2020

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on December 14 he will seek an extension of the lockdown imposed several weeks earlier as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remains high and the health system is still struggling to deal with the crisis.

Angelov’s statement, made at a press conference, came despite earlier claims by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov that restrictions will be lifted on December 21 and that Bulgarians will be able to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve as usual.

Until December 21, all night clubs, restaurants, sports and leisure facilities, shopping malls, schools, kindergartens and universities are closed.

Angelov said that night clubs must remain closed and children must not return to schools in the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. However, Angelov said his decision will be coordinated with the rest of the government.

“This week will be decisive,” Angelov said.

The government should decide at the end of the week whether to extend the measures.

Meanwhile, more than 56% of Bulgarians say they would not agree to get the coronavirus vaccine, a poll carried out by the Rego institute showed on December 14. Only 28.8% of people would accept the vaccine if given this opportunity.

Almost everyone has said that the vaccines against coronavirus must not be mandatory.

The Bulgarian authorities are considering issuing certificates to those who decide to get the vaccine.

