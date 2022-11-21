Bulgarian PV equipment company AmonRa Energy to hold IPO

Bulgarian PV equipment company AmonRa Energy to hold IPO
AmonRa Energy is a supplier of photovoltaic (PV) equipment.
By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2022

Bulgarian solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment supplier AmonRa Energy said it will hold an initial public offering (IPO) on the BEAM growth market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange on November 30.

The company wants to raise BGN15.6mn (€7.97mn) to finance its expansion in Romania and in other Southeast European countries.

The IPO will be considered successful if at least 200,000 new shares are subscribed, AmonRa Energy said in a notice on the bourse’s website.

AmonRa Energy will offer up to 1,259,100 new ordinary transferable shares with a par value of BGN1 each and priced at BGN12.4 per share.

The bourse approved the company's listing prospectus on November 17.

AmonRa Energy, which supplies equipment for renewable energy. It is already active in Romania and plans to open an office with its own warehouse and logistics capabilities in Bucharest.

BEAM was created to allow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to seek listings under simplified procedures as compared to the regulated market.

