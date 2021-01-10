Bulgaria's retail sales fell 6.4% y/y in November

Bulgarian retail sales (at constant prices) contracted 6.4% year on year in November, deepening from the 5.3% y/y fall in October, the statistics office reported on January 8.

The fall in November was due to plunging food and motor fuels sales, according to working day adjusted statistics office data.

According to the latest available GDP data, individual final consumption of households fell by a real 0.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco went down 14.4% y/y in November, after falling by 10.4% y/y in October. Sales of non-food products (except fuel) expanded 2.5% y/y, after increasing by 2.4% y/y in October. Automotive fuel sales plunged 15.8% y/y in November, after declining by 16.3% y/y in October.