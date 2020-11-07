Bulgaria puts first veto on North Macedonia’s EU path

Bulgaria puts first veto on North Macedonia’s EU path
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje November 7, 2020

Bulgaria put the first veto on North Macedonia’s EU path on November 6 after its controversial unilateral conditions were not included in the EU negotiations framework for the country.

The veto came at the meeting of the committee of the permanent representatives of member states to the EU (COREPER) after Bulgarian ambassador Dimitar Tsanchev rejected the negotiation framework.

"Today [November 6] we have the first unfriendly message and blockade from Bulgaria for the negotiating framework in Brussels," North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said asked by journalists during an inspection of the Skopje-Tetovo-Gostivar gas pipeline.

Zaev underlined that with the veto Bulgaria violated Article 2 of the 2017 Friendship Agreement, under which Sofia has agreed to support Skopje’s EU membership.

“There is no violation by us so far,” Zaev said.

Sofia wants three conditions to be included in the negotiation framework for North Macedonia: good neighbourly relations; the EU to use only the official name Republic of North Macedonia and not the short name North Macedonia; and, the language formula to be the "official language" of the candidate country, not the "Macedonian language", Tsanchev was cited as saying by Bulgarian Mediapool.

North Macedonia's ex-PM Vlado Buckovski was cited by Bulgarian Dnevnik.bg as saying that if Bulgaria allows the start of EU negotiations it will be a historic chance for the country to be treated again as an ally and best friend, and not as an obstacle to North Macedonia's accession.

Buckovski raised the possibility that “Russian installations” in Bulgaria are to be blamed for this situation.

The Council of General Affairs of the EU Ministers, at which ministers were expected accept the negotiating framework for the start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, was due to take place on November 10 but has been postponed until November 17.

The meeting was postponed after German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth was isolated after being in contact with Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Petko Doikov, who was infected with coronavirus.

Zaev said that by then there will be two more meetings of ambassadors in COREPER, so there is still a chance to make progress.

Germany stepped up its diplomatic efforts to broker a solution between Sofia and Skopje, as it insists the EU talks with Skopje must start under its presidency in December as planned.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE Banking Sectors: In crisis and recovery mode at the same time

Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems

EU ambassadors postpone meeting on North Macedonia in attempt to find compromise with Sofia

News

Russian aid is too little, too late for Moldova's president

Russia to send €2.9mn grant for drought-hit Moldovan farmers ahead of presidential election runoff, but no sign of the €500mn loan promised earlier.

Latvia reports 313 COVID-19 cases, state of emergency to be declared

Prime Minister Krisjanis Kariņs says tougher measures are needed as record new cases reported.

Protests in Ljubljana against coronavirus restrictions turn violent

Police clashed with anti-lockdown protestors in the Slovenian capital as demonstrators started throwing paving stones at officers.

Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst

Azerbaijani forces reported to be 3-4 km from mountain fortress city of great symbolic cultural significance to Baku.

ISTANBUL BLOG: Markets creak as foreign investors’ stock holdings fall below $20bn for first time since 2009

Turkish markets volatile as US presidential election result awaited.

Russian aid is too little, too late for Moldova's president
1 day ago
Latvia reports 313 COVID-19 cases, state of emergency to be declared
2 days ago
Protests in Ljubljana against coronavirus restrictions turn violent
1 day ago
Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
1 day ago
ISTANBUL BLOG: Markets creak as foreign investors’ stock holdings fall below $20bn for first time since 2009
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    5 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    9 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    4 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    2 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    3 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    5 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    13 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    18 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    16 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss