Bosnian president appeals to US and Nato to prevent new war

Denis Becirovic, a member of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s state-level tripartite presidency, has urged the US and Nato to act to preserve the integrity of the country and stop secessionist activities by Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska.

Becirovic warned of the "horrifying threat" of a new outbreak of armed conflict after Dodik and his ruling SNSD party adopted a series of laws defying the authority of state-level institutions over the past months, increasing tensions in the already highly unstable country.

In an oped published by the Washington Times, Becirovic said that Republika Srpska has initiated activities severely threatening the peace in the Western Balkans parallel to the outset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska. Each of them has its own institutions and there are also state-level bodies.

“Working in coordination with Moscow, the leaders of Republika Srpska are attacking fundamental provisions of the Dayton Peace Agreement. The campaign of intimidation has recently intensified to a degree that Bosnia and Herzegovina now face the horrifying threat of renewed armed violence — something the US and Nato must not allow,” Becirovic said.

He added that Dodik has threatened to use force to surround and occupy the barracks of the state-level armed forces.

“Such warmongering rhetoric, coupled with a dangerous militarisation within the RS, could have grave consequences that endanger peace in this part of Europe,” Becirovic noted.

He added that Russia is using Republika Srpska to shift the focus of the West from Ukraine towards the Western Balkans and that this part of Europe is the weakest point in the Euro-Atlantic security due to the openly pro-Russian position of Republika Srpska’s leaders.

Dodik and key members of his party often visit Russia, and Dodik openly supports President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

“The direct interference of Russia in the internal affairs of the independent and sovereign state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, alongside strong support for pro-Russian politicians, is best exemplified by the recent public statement of the Russian ambassador in Bosnia & Herzegovina that Mr. Dodik “is one of the greatest friends of Russia. Over the past few years, he has visited Russia more than 20 times. Each of his visits has been carefully prepared to reach new agreements and implement coordinated arrangements,” Becirovic also noted.

He added that this statement, along with other signals, indicates clearly Moscow’s attempts to destabilise Bosnia and that the West must react promptly.

“If there is no concrete response to the blatant attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Agreement, the next phase will inevitably lead to destabilization, not only in Bosnia & Herzegovina but across the region. The West can and must prevent the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and the outbreak of a conflict in the Western Balkans,” Becirovic wrote.

He added that the Dayton peace agreement that ended the bloody 1992-1995 Bosnian war does not allow secession and has granted Nato the authority to ensure the peace, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

“Given the serious threat facing the region and the strategic significance of certain parts of our country, an adequate response by the West would be to swiftly deploy Nato troops to some strategic sites in Bosnia & Herzegovina,” Becirovic noted.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s former foreign minister Miro Kovac said as quoted by N1 that the international community has mechanisms for intervention and Dodik will not initiate secession.

Kovac said that Dodik is “facing a wall and has nowhere to go”, adding that even Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic does not want Republika Srpska’s secession. He said that if Dodik makes any move towards actual secession, this would trigger the reaction of international community’s high representative Christian Schmidt and the deployment of EU troops, referring to EUFOR’s Althea mission.

“It means that there are mechanisms for the EU to act and prevent such a thing in a way to preserve the existence of BiH. This is, of course, an obligation for Croatia as a neighbouring country, but also its vital national interest,” Kovac said.

He added that even Dodik’s ally, Hungarian President Victor Orban, would not prevent a military EU operation if Republika Srpska initiates secession.