Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities

Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2020

Opposition parties made a major breakthrough in Bosnia & Herzegovina, winning in its two largest cities for the first time in years in the November 15 local elections.

The result was a significant blow to the nationalist parties in Bosnia that have not lost an important vote for years and faced few challenges to their rule. 

A coalition of moderate parties won three of the four mayor’s offices in the capital Sarajevo, with the Bosniak Party of Democratic Action (SDA) holding on to only one, according to newswire reports.

In Banja Luka the opposition Party of Democratic Progress (PDP) took the mayor’s office from President Milorad Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).

According to preliminary data from the central election body, CIK, around 50% of the 3.1mn registered voters cast their ballots, choosing between 543 political entities, including 129 parties and 262 independent candidates.

“We have lost in Sarajevo but we have won across the country,” Bakir Izetbegovic, the leader of the SDA, the main Bosniak nationalist party, wrote on Facebook.

The main Serb party, the SNSD, claimed that despite losing in Banja Luka, it won the election in Republika Srpska.

Bosnia consists of two autonomous entities – Serb-dominated Republika Srpska where the SNSD ruled for years and the Muslim-Croat Federation where the SDA and the main Croat party – HDZ BiH – are the main political players.

Critics of the SDA say Izetbegovic should resign after losing in Sarajevo. In response, Izetbegovic said he sees no reasons to resign and explained that his party lost in Sarajevo as all opposition parties have united against the SDA.

The leader of the SNSD also claimed his party did well in the election as it has one more mayoral seat across the country compared to the previous local election.

The election results in Bosnia are seen as part of a wave of change across the Western Balkans, where in neighbouring Montenegro a coalition of opposition parties recently ousted the Democratic Party of Socialists that has ruled the country for three decades.

“The wave of changes has expanded from Montenegro to Bosnia & Herzegovina,” said Dritan Abazovic, the leader of Montenegro’s liberal United Reform Action (URA) movement, which is part of the new ruling coalition.

“The region deserves more. We all want new values, new people and new hope,” Abazovic wrote on Twitter.

However, the vote was marred by numerous irregularities, according to N1. In the town of Doboj, around 200 people gathered to protest against alleged election fraud, while the Democratic National Union (DNS) declared it was pulling out of the election in the town due to the numerous irregularities. Several members of the party were arrested for breaching the laws by gathering on election day. The party’s leader, Slavko Gligoric, said that the party will file a claim against the local election committee.

In Eastern Sarajevo, the police arrested three people on suspicion of buying votes. There were several other suspected cases of vote buying across the country.

Voting took place across the country except in the city of Mostar, which will vote for its local authorities for the first time in 12 years on December 20. Mostar is the only municipality in Bosnia where no local elections have been held since 2008, amid a dispute between Bosniaks and Croats over the composition of the city council.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections

Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit

VISEGRAD BLOG: The Central European populists rooting for Trump

News

Belarus OMON arrest and torture demonstrators defending slain protester's impromptu memorial at weekend march

Hundreds of Belarusian OMON riot police clashed with demonstrators at the “Square of Changes”, were trying to prevent them from dismantling a makeshift memorial to the 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka, who was beaten to death earlier that week.

Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu wins presidential election in Moldova

Moldova likely to call snap general election after Moscow’s man Dodon loses runoff by a wide margin.

NBU says no IMF tranche for Ukraine this year

Ukraine will not receive its second scheduled International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $700mn before the end of this year, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko said following a week of meetings in Washington.

An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death

There was an outpouring of grief, frustration and anger in Belarus on November 12 after police beat to death another protester who was trying to stop the authorities from removing red and white ribbons from a fence in the “Square of Change.”

Poland threatens to veto EU budget if funding is made conditional on rule of law

Poland is one of the biggest beneficiaries of EU funding, but has long been at loggerheads with Brussels, mainly over changes in the country’s judiciary branch, seen as an attempt to subjugate courts to the government.

Belarus OMON arrest and torture demonstrators defending slain protester's impromptu memorial at weekend march
1 day ago
Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu wins presidential election in Moldova
6 hours ago
NBU says no IMF tranche for Ukraine this year
2 days ago
An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death
3 days ago
Poland threatens to veto EU budget if funding is made conditional on rule of law
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    7 days ago
  2. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    5 days ago
  3. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    8 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    5 months ago
  5. An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death
    3 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    14 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    22 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    27 days ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    18 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss