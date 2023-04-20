#bneGREEN: Mongolian herder families in peril as dzud hits 13 provinces

#bneGREEN: Mongolian herder families in peril as dzud hits 13 provinces
In a dzud, heavy snow and extreme cold follow a summer drought, resulting in insufficient grazing pastures for livestock. / TaylorWeidman VanishingCulturesProject cc-by-sa3.0
By bne IntelIiNews April 20, 2023

A bitterly cold winter after a summer of drought has plunged herder families in Mongolia into a fight for survival in which they find themselves without livestock and enduring severe food shortages, Save the Children has warned.

The combination of the winter and summer extremes is known in Mongolia as dzud, a natural phenomenon unique to the country that can be pitiless. Heavy snow and extreme cold follow a summer with hardly any precipitation, resulting in insufficient grazing pastures and the wiping out of livestock.

The herder families, noted Save the Children, were also struggling to afford basics such as school supplies, hygiene items and healthcare.

Currently 13 of Mongolia’s 21 provinces are experiencing the dzud.

Between 1940 and 2015, there were official "dzud declarations" made twice a decade. However, experts say dzuds have increased in frequency, with occurrences now happening annually.

This year, said Save the Children, winter temperatures in Mongolia dropped as low as -40° Celsius. That caused many animals that were already malnourished to perish due to starvation or freezing. The situation affected the livelihoods of nearly 200,000 households who make an income from herding goats, sheep, cattle, horses, yaks and camels. The dire situation in Mongolia is exacerbated by inflation. It skyrocketed in 2022.

As a result of the dzud, around 213,000 people, including 80,000 children, are now in need of humanitarian aid including food, access to health facilities, and hygiene items, Save the Children said. “During a dzud, children under five are at high risk of malnutrition, respiratory diseases, and injuries, as their caregivers struggle to afford attention and healthcare,” it added.

Climate experts said the fact that the frequency and severity of dzuds is increasing can be attributed to the climate crisis. Temperatures in Mongolia are rising twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures warming over 2°C and declines in rainfall reported between 1940 and 2015. A decrease in annual precipitation has led to the increased frequency of dzuds.

Save the Children described the dire straits of Delgerbat, 39, his wife and three children, who live in Ikh-Uul soum (village) in Zavkhan Province in western Mongolia. Delgerbat told how he had to take his son out of school to help him care for their livestock. About 40% of Mongolians rely on livestock for a living. He said: “The climate is very different from when I was a child. The summers are too hot, the winters too cold and less grass and plants are grown. When I was young the snow would have melted by this time and it would already be spring, but now spring comes so late.”

dzud, said Save the Children, takes a psychological toll on children as they worry about their family members and animals. Delgerbat’s daughter Yesun, 13, added: “The dzud arrives when there is a lot of snow and no grass. My father and mother said to each other that they don't have money to buy grass. It is hard to watch our animals die.”

Myagmarsuren, nine years-old, lives in a village on the Mongolia-Russia border. He was cited as saying: “This year there was a lot of snow and the cattle got sick. One of my two beloved animals, a baby goat named Orgio, died. Orgio showed me a lot of affection and ate bread from my hand. When he recognised me, he would run up to me and bite my hand. It is terrible to see animals die.”

Bayan-Altai Luvsandorj, country manager and representative of Save the Children Japan’s Mongolia Programme, said: “Herder families urgently need support so they can purchase essential items such as food and medicine, and also animal fodder to save their livestock and protect their future livelihoods. Dzuds are becoming more common and more severe as a result of the climate change. The international community needs to provide humanitarian aid, but it also needs to support herder communities to adapt to climate change, in order to prevent future humanitarian disasters.”

Save the Children’s humanitarian response to the dzud is implemented with funding from the START Fund of the UK, the Humanitarian Fund of Save the Children International, Save the Children Japan and the Swiss Cooperation Office of the Embassy of Switzerland in Mongolia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Economic derailment prices Mongolians out of family life

MACRO ADVISORY: Mongolia, surfing the seven Cs

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Imports play a major role in EU carbon footprints

The European Parliament has now approved legislation to phase in a levy on high-carbon imports based on the CO2 emitted in producing them, reports Statista. The law is a world first.

bneGREEN: G7 sets targets for wind, solar but cannot agree to phase out coal

The Group of Seven (G7) group of rich nations has established high targets for offshore wind and solar energy. The move was welcomed by renewable energy advocates and the member countries and the European Union.

Ukraine's first biomethane plant connects to gas network

Ukraine’s Regional Gas Company (RGK) has connected the country's first biomethane plant to its gas network, UBN reported.

bneGREEN: Global power sector emissions may have peaked – Ember

Emissions from the electricity sector could have peaked in 2022, says a new report from climate and energy think-tank Ember.

bneGREEN: China to exceed 1.2 TW wind, solar by 2030

China is expected to exceed its target of having 1.2 TW of combined solar and wind energy capacity in place by 2030, with forecasts predicting a combined capacity of 3.3 TW by that time, according to a new report by Goldman Sachs Research.

bneGREEN: Imports play a major role in EU carbon footprints
10 hours ago
bneGREEN: G7 sets targets for wind, solar but cannot agree to phase out coal
10 hours ago
Ukraine's first biomethane plant connects to gas network
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Global power sector emissions may have peaked – Ember
7 days ago
bneGREEN: China to exceed 1.2 TW wind, solar by 2030
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    5 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    6 days ago
  4. Russian labour crisis looming as unemployment falls and emigration rises
    5 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    6 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    29 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    19 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    26 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss