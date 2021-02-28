Belgrade to announce public call for building Serbia-Bulgaria gas intersection

By bne IntelliNews February 28, 2021

A public call for selecting companies for the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnection is expected to be announced next week, after approvals from the competent European institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB), reported Beta on February 26.

The estimated value of the investment is €85.5mn, and it will be financed from EU pre-accession funds and a loan from the EIB, while the remaining funds have been secured by Serbia and Serbian company Srbijagas.

The total length of the interconnection through Serbia is 109 kilometres, and the planned capacity of the gas pipeline is 1.8bn cubic metres.

