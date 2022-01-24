Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise

Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise
The three Baltic states received clearance for the weapons transfers such as the Javelin anti-tank missile earlier this week from the United States.
By bne IntelliNews January 24, 2022

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced they will provide anti-armour and antiaircraft missiles to Ukraine to help the country in the event of a possible Russian invasion, reported Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The three Baltic states and Nato members announced the plan in a joint statement on January 21.

"In light of Russia's increase in military pressure in and around Ukraine, the Baltic States have decided to answer Ukrainian needs and to provide additional defence-related assistance," the statement said. This aid will further enhance Ukraine's capability to defend its territory and population in case of possible Russian aggression."

Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the situation, has reported that the three Baltic states received clearance for the weapons transfer earlier this week from the United States.

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, while Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger antiaircraft missiles.

The move comes during increased tension between Russia and Nato. The United States and Nato have warned that Russia's massing of more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders is a possible prelude to an invasion.

Moscow, which has denied it seeks to invade Ukraine as it did in 2014, has demanded guarantees that Nato will not allow former Soviet states such as Ukraine to enter the Western military alliance.

Washington and Nato have conducted talks with Russia, but the diplomatic efforts have thus far failed to thaw tensions.

 

