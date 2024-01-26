Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania

Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 26, 2024

MEPs from Romania and Greece, as well as Bulgarian MP Daniel Lorer of Change Continues-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB), have proposed scrapping land border controls between the three countries, CC said in a statement on January 25.

Bulgaria and Romania will become part of the air and sea Schengen area in March, but it is still unclear when the land borders will be lifted due to objections by Austria.

The politicians from the three countries have sent a joint letter to Greece’s Minister of Migration and Asylum Dimitris Karidis, asking him to propose the lifting of land borders between Bulgaria, Romania and Greece during a meeting of the EU’s ministers of justice and internal affairs on January 25.

In the letter, they say that representatives of Greece’s tourist industry require that in order to ease the access of visitors from Bulgaria and Romania. If the land border is lifted before the summer season, it would contribute significantly to Greece’s economic development as the country is the preferred destination for summer vacations among Bulgarians and Romanians.

Moreover, the land border checks bring losses to transport companies in terms of finances and time. The politicians also claim that lifting the borders would improve the environment in the border areas, which should contribute to EU’s goal of climate neutrality.

Previously, three aspiring EU members — Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia — created a mini Schengen zone in the Western Balkans, which has since been renamed Open Balkan. 

The letter to Karidis was announced on the day a survey carried out in Bulgaria by Gallup International Balkan showed that over 50% of Bulgarians would accept the country’s full accession in Schengen as significant success despite fears of increasing migration.

The country’s partial accession to Schengen will bring benefits to Bulgaria according to 30.3% of respondents, while 38.7% think it would neither benefit nor harm the country. Only 14.5% of respondents think partial accession to Schengen would harm the country.

On the other hand, full accession to Schengen is expected to bring benefits to the country by 50.6% of respondents, 21% think it would neither bring benefits nor harm and 13.7% believe it would harm the country’s interests.

However, if the price for full accession to Schengen would be the acceptance of more migrants, 56.3% would not support it versus just 24.6% supporting it and 19.1% undecided.

Gallup International Balkan noted that people with lower living standards, older people and those living in smaller villages, as well as those supporting opposition parties are more afraid of migrants.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Red Sea shipping disruptions to hit Europe via industry and inflation

OUTLOOK 2024 Central Europe

Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections

News

EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package

The EU may include an embargo on Russian aluminium imports as part of their thirteen sanctions package, causing the metal’s price to jump and protestations from the industry association.

Poland’s PiS files complaint to Council of Europe over new government’s “attack on public media, human rights, torture”

The complaint is the latest instalment of political conflict in Poland that has grown ever more intense since the new four-party government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk took over in mid-December.

North Macedonia's PM Kovacevski resigns, paving the way for general election in May

Interim government including opposition politicians to be installed to prepare for general election.

Large fire rips through major hospital complex in Tehran

A large fire outbreak at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran has prompted an emergency response, with fire services and emergency personnel deployed to the scene.

Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention

Since the 2016 ratification, populists, conservatives and the radical right have tried to turn the convention on domestic violence into a subject of domestic cultural wars.

EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package
3 hours ago
Poland’s PiS files complaint to Council of Europe over new government’s “attack on public media, human rights, torture”
4 hours ago
North Macedonia's PM Kovacevski resigns, paving the way for general election in May
12 hours ago
Large fire rips through major hospital complex in Tehran
12 hours ago
Czech Senate fails to ratify Istanbul Convention
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    5 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    7 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    21 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    10 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss