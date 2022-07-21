Azerbaijan starts post-war resettlement in Karabakh

Azerbaijan starts post-war resettlement in Karabakh
"Smart village" or "digital prison"? / Government handout.
By Heydar Isayev for Eurasianet July 21, 2022

Azerbaijan has begun to resettle people displaced by war more than 30 years ago. The government is calling it the “Big Return.” 

On July 19, police accompanied 10 families (58 people) back to Aghali village in Zangilan, one of the districts in Karabakh that Azerbaijan lost to Armenian forces in the first war between the two sides in the early 1990s and regained in 2020. Overall, 41 families (about 200 people) are to be resettled in the village this week, Trend reported.

The 10 displaced families, all originally from Aghali, had been living in government housing near Baku. State television AzTV reported that the first returnees were chosen from among those “living in the most difficult conditions,” and that the allocation of houses was decided by lottery. The former internally displaced persons (IDPs) will continue to receive some state support for three years. 

As with most positive news in Azerbaijan, officials found a way to credit the president. Ilham Aliyev’s special representative in Zangilan, Vahid Hajiyev, told reporters that the whole relocation process is “under the president’s direct watch.” 

More than 600,000 IDPs were scattered around Azerbaijan in the early 1990s. After the 2020 war – in which Azerbaijan retook more than 8,000 square kilometres of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, about 75% of the land it had lost to Armenian forces in the first war in the 1990s – many began agitating to return to their former homes post-haste. But it is unclear how many still want to return; a generation has been raised having never seen their ancestral homeland. And can Baku afford to resettle everyone who wants to return? 

The timeline for resettlement slipped several times amid reports of labour disputes among construction workers.

The government designated Aghali as the first site for its much-touted “smart villages” concept, a showcase development that seeks to use digital connectivity, automation, and renewable energy to build thriving rural communities. Hajiyev also said that the residents who will settle in Aghali “will be provided with high-quality houses equipped with smart technologies.” 

Government critics believe these devices will allow authorities to monitor and maintain a tight grip on the village. 

Ilgar Mammadov, chairman of the semi-opposition Republican Alternative Party, said during a visit to Aghali last month that local officials told him facial-recognition cameras will monitor the entrance of the village. He called Aghali “a test of a new totalitarianism” and “a digital prison,” dismissing the government’s efforts to celebrate the “Big Return.” 

Heydar Isayev is a journalist from Baku.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Armenia diaspora faces waning influence on Turkey, Azerbaijan negotiations

COMMENT: Russia will not tolerate the EU's new role in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

News

Kyrgyzstan heatwave spells power problems for Central Asia

Country’s main hydropower reservoir is being depleted rather than filled for the winter ahead.

Moldova’s pro-Russian ex-president Dodon tops popularity poll despite house arrest for treason

Sluggish justice reform progress and soaring costs of living have eroded support for President Maia Sandu and her reformist government.

Lithuania’s foreign minister faces interpellation over Kaliningrad transit sanctions

Opposition MPs say they want answers about government's handling of EU sanctions on Russian goods transiting via Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

UN agency accuses senior Belarusian officials of lying about the bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978

In the ICAO’s latest report, it points out senior Belarusian officials as being behind the false bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978 in May last year.

Hungarian MPs back resolution calling to scrap elected European Parliament

Lawmakers in parliament dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rightwing Fidesz want elected MEPs to be replaced by representatives appointed by the national legislatures of the 27 EU member states.

Kyrgyzstan heatwave spells power problems for Central Asia
1 hour ago
Moldova’s pro-Russian ex-president Dodon tops popularity poll despite house arrest for treason
2 hours ago
Lithuania’s foreign minister faces interpellation over Kaliningrad transit sanctions
15 hours ago
UN agency accuses senior Belarusian officials of lying about the bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978
17 hours ago
Hungarian MPs back resolution calling to scrap elected European Parliament
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    7 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    7 days ago
  3. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    12 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    28 days ago
  5. US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    25 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    21 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    20 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    9 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss