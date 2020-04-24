Azerbaijan ‘forced to tell BP to cut oil production sharply’

Azerbaijan ‘forced to tell BP to cut oil production sharply’
The cut in ACG production will mean reduced oil flows via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Azerbaijan's main oil export route.
By bne IntelIiNews April 24, 2020

Azerbaijan’s government has never imposed production cuts on an energy major operating a big production sharing deal in its Caspian Sea oil fields—until now.

Such is the extent of the world oil price crisis and the OPEC+ output cuts that it has necessitated, Azerbaijan has reportedly found itself having little choice but to tell the BP-led Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project that it must cut production sharply from May. Four sources outlined the situation to Reuters on April 23.

Oil majors operating large production sharing deals in the ex-Soviet states of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have in the past been spared any government-ordered production decisions because their foreign investment is so highly prized. But the extent of the oil crisis on the back of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has purportedly made it impossible for Azerbaijan to cut output without imposing restrictions on BP and its partner shareholders. They include Hungary’s MOL, US ExxonMobil, Norway’s Equinor and Japan’s Inpex.

The oil and gas sector makes up 45% of Azerbaijan’s $45bn economy, but the country is not a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Nevertheless, it is part of a wider group known as OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia on the OPEC side and Russia for other producers outside the organisation.

Third largest

Azerbaijan is also the third largest oil producer among ex-Soviet countries, after Russia and Kazakhstan. It needs to cut its oil output by a total of 164,000 b/d to 554,000 b/d for two months from May, in line with the OPEC+ deal sealed this month. Of this, the giant offshore ACG fields will be required to cut some 75,000-80,000 b/d from May, the quoted sources said.

The cut would be equivalent to around 15% of ACG’s output, Reuters calculations show. The ACG consortium reported production of 535,000 b/d on average last year and planned to maintain this level in 2020.

Older onshore Azeri fields, which have been producing oil since around 1900s, will reportedly contribute the remaining cuts.

“Proportionally, onshore fields will cut much more because they have higher costs,” one of the sources was cited as saying.

The cut in ACG production will result in a drop in oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline through Georgia and Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main oil export route, the sources added.

Downgrade for Socar

In a further blow to Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbons industry, on April 21 Fitch Ratings downgraded the outlook of the country’s national oil company Socar from stable to negative, citing the slump in oil prices.

The industry and Aliyev administration may still have some big news to celebrate in 2020 if plans to get Azeri gas flowing to the European Union market are realised. Azerbaijan in the months ahead hopes to announce a first shipment of gas—from the Caspian Sea Shah Deniz field—to southern Italy via a set of interlinked pipelines that make up the Southern Gas Corridor (SCG). Although delayed, the last leg of the SCG—the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that connects Albania to Italy taking a route across the Adriatic Sea seabed—is now very near completion, according to the consortium building it. But where demand for gas will stand by then is a tough question given the ongoing economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

UPDATED: Oil prices fall to less than zero for the first time in history

Assets of Azerbaijan’s wealth fund fall $2bn in defence of manat from pandemic, oil price upheaval

Iran and Turkey assure Azerbaijan they have not provided Nagorno-Karabakh or Armenians with COVID-19 relief

News

Ankara ‘has fiscal legroom but is yet to find foreign funding’ as lira butts 7-to-dollar

With Erdogan administration insistent it’s not going to the IMF, restless markets want to know what the plan is to address Turkey’s pressing external debts.

Georgia ex-president Saakashvili about to return to Ukraine politics

Former Georgian President and ex-Odesa governor Mikheil Saakashvili may return to the Ukrainian politics after a crushing defeat of his political movement during the 2019 snap parliamentary elections, which forced him to keep a low profile

Lira left further exposed as Turkish central bank gives imperilled economy shot in arm with another rate cut

One analyst concludes Turkey now in danger of “classic balance of payments crisis”. Pandemic upheaval looks set to deliver second recession in two years and possibly trigger ‘currency crisis, part II’.

Gazprom Neft distributes medical PPE throughout Russia’s regions in fight against COVID-19

The latest Russian company to step into the ring in the battle to defeat Russia’s coronavirus epidemic is the state-owned oil company Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the eponymous gas company.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for establishment of a state-owned airline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a state-owned airline national champion similar to Turkish Airlines or Singapore Airlines.

Ankara ‘has fiscal legroom but is yet to find foreign funding’ as lira butts 7-to-dollar
1 day ago
Georgia ex-president Saakashvili about to return to Ukraine politics
2 days ago
Lira left further exposed as Turkish central bank gives imperilled economy shot in arm with another rate cut
2 days ago
Gazprom Neft distributes medical PPE throughout Russia’s regions in fight against COVID-19
2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for establishment of a state-owned airline
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    6 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    19 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Oil prices fall to less than zero for the first time in history
    5 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    2 days ago
  5. Russia has become an agricultural powerhouse, but remains a net importer of food
    5 days ago
  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    1 month ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    19 days ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    6 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss