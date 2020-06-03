Armenia’s coronavirus plight worsens with more than 1,000 more infections in two days

Armenia’s coronavirus plight worsens with more than 1,000 more infections in two days
Armenia's official @Armenia Twitter account has been sending out face mask photography in an effort to encourage Armenians to wear the coverings, which have been compulsory outdoors since May 25.
By bne IntelIiNews June 3, 2020

Armenia has reported more than one thousand more coronavirus (COVID-19) infections registered over June 2 and 3. The country has suffered a steady growth of cases since it started relaxing a nationwide lockdown in mid-April.

June 2’s total of 517 cases was a daily record, while June 3 was only slightly behind with 515, taking the overall total to 10,524, with 170 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Armenian Health Ministry said.

News of the spike comes shortly after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced he and four members of his family had tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities added that 3,427 patients have been logged as recovered from the disease.

Following the lockdown, virtually all sectors of the Armenian economy were allowed to reopen by May 10. The country is impoverished and officials were concerned that a prolonged lockdown could cause irreparable economic damage.

Pashinian's government has so far not indicated that it has any plans to reimpose restrictions. It contends that face masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing should be enough stop the spread of the virus, but Pashinian has demanded that the country’s population of 2.9mn show more discipline in following the specified measures.

“We have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus,” he said.

The PM has isolated himself at his official residence. He is continuing with his activities as head of the government from there.

