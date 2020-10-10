Armenia and Azerbaijan agree temporary ceasefire

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announcing the ceasfire, the text of which is seen on the right.
By bne IntelIiNews October 10, 2020

Armenia and Azerbaijan in the early hours of October 10 agreed a temporary ceasefire in the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the agreement just before 03:00 Moscow time after 10 hours of talks in the Russian capital. The two countries would now begin "substantive" talks, he said.

More than 300 people are known to have died while thousands have been displaced since on September 27 the worst fighting in the long-running conflict over the mountainous enclave since the 1988-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh War broke out. The final casualty figures could turn out to be a lot higher, analysts say.

Hostilities are to be halted from 08:00 GMT on October 10. There will be an exchange of prisoners and the recovery of dead bodies.

Nagorno-Karabakh is run as a self-proclaimed republic by ethnic Armenians but it is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The two former Soviet republics blamed each other for the outbreak of violence.

Russia has a military base in Armenia and both countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in which an attack on one member can mean the other members coming to its defence. But as Nagorno-Karabakh is not part of Armenia, the CSTO arrangement has not applied in this conflict. Nevertheless there has been a clear danger of the fighting turning into an all-out war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has aggressively backed Azerbaijan in the conflict, though it has denied sending Baku military advisers, fighter planes, Syrian militia mercenaries and armed drones, as alleged by Armenia. Ankara has also been very sceptical of the merits of a ceasefire being introduced without any Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory first. Its response to Azerbaijan’s consent to a ceasefire is awaited.

The fighting has displaced half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of around 70,000 people, officials of the territory have said.

Both sides have accused the other of indiscriminate shelling.

Zelenskiy in London to do $1.6bn arms deal, as relations with IMF sour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in London on October 8 to sign off on a 10-year loan of $1.6bn to build 10 new fast attack boats for the Ukrainian Navy as relations with the IMF sour further

Iran says US sanctions aim to “blow up” its remaining channels to pay for food, medicine

Blacklisting of 18 previously unsanctioned banks cuts off country from international financial system. “Conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity,” says Iranian foreign minister.

Turkey's economic data compiled by loyal officials and “detached from reality” says ex stats chief

National recordings of growth, employment and inflation all “dubious” says former TUIK boss turned opposition politician.

Putin launches damage control, as Biden looks set to win US elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kremlin was much closer to the US Democratic Party than the Republicans, as it has lots of “shared values” thanks to Russia’s Soviet past.

Russia frowns on Kyrgyzstan “chaos”, warns it has “obligations” to prevent total breakdown in country

Kremlin spokesman refers to security treaty as various groups struggle to fill power vacuum amid revolution that threatens to bring on mob rule.

Reports

