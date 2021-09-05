Anti-vaxxers storm public broadcaster's office in Ljubljana

Anti-vaxxers storm public broadcaster's office in Ljubljana
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 5, 2021

A group of anti-vaxxers and opponents of epidemiological measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Slovenia broke forcefully into the headquarters of the public broadcaster RTV Slovenia on September 3, managing to get into the newsroom studio before the police intervened.

Slovenia is regularly adjusting measures against COVID-19 as it reports an increase in infections and hospitalisations in recent weeks.

According to STA, the group is the Aware People of Slovenia, OPS, a movement led by Ladislav Troha, which has been protesting everything that has to do with the coronavirus pandemic in front of the RTV building since the spring.

The protestors did not follow the orders of the security guards, which led to the intervention of police officers in order to ensure public order. About 20 protesters, who were not wearing masks, were evacuated from the building, RTV Slovenia reported.

The NGO says its goal is the adoption of a new constitution which will establish a new social order – direct democracy with three central pillars, initiative, referendum and revocation, so that all important issues and who runs the country will be decided directly by the people. Other goals include solution of human resources problems, establishment fair rule of law, prosperity of Slovenian economy and spiritual and ethnical revival of Slovenian nation. Despite its noisy protests, the NGO has only 75 followers on Facebook.

 

The management of RTV Slovenia strongly condemned the intrusion, saying that the anti-vaxxers abused the right to protest peacefully and adding that the public broadcaster expects ‘resolute action’ from the government.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor condemned the intrusion.

“They have every right to express their views peacefully, but in no way have the right to violently break into the premises of RTV Slovenia, or anywhere else," Pahor said.

According to Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa, the illegal intrusion into the building of RTV Slovenia or any other public building has nothing to do with freedom of expression.

"This is violence against freedom. Every effort must be made to condemn and punish any arbitrary and violent appropriation of public space and threats," Jansa wrote on Twitter.

Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hojs said that such events make it necessary to tighten criminal law and the law on public order and peace.

The Slovenian Journalists 'Association and the Slovenian Journalists' Union also condemn the intrusion of anti-vaccine protesters on RTV Slovenia, saying that this is not just an attack on journalism, but on the foundations of democracy.

They called for adequate protection of employees of RTV Slovenia and for an end to planned hostility against journalists, especially on social networks.

Slovenia has been frequently criticised for online harassment of and threats against journalists, as well as for lack of media freedom.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovenian president urges EU to make enlargement a priority

Slovenia’s GDP jumps 16.3% y/y in 2Q21 boosted by strong growth in manufacturing sector

Slovenia’s inflation speeds up slightly to 2.1% y/y in August

News

Moldova’s biggest bank MAIB plans IPO abroad

MAIB is already listed on the Moldovan stock exchange, but is eyeing a listing in London, Amsterdam, Warsaw or Bucharest.

UPDATED: Protesters break through police barrier, blockade entrance to Montenegro’s Cetinje

A group of protesters blocked the main road into the historic Montenegrin capital of Cetinje ahead of the controversial inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.

Romania’s reformist USR-PLUS ready to overthrow its own government

USR-PLUS to work with radical rightwing AUR to bring no-confidence motion against Florin Citu's government.

State managers of Kyrgyzstan’s seized Kumtor gold mine ‘risk flooding catastrophe’

Canadian miner Centerra Gold claims evidence of irregular water flows down pit walls. Officials respond that an attempt is under way to undermine their reputation.

Angry UK holidaymakers launch petition to shift Turkey from travel red list

Travel expert says British transport minister has not budged because he must be “suspicious” of Ankara’s coronavirus data.

Moldova’s biggest bank MAIB plans IPO abroad
1 hour ago
UPDATED: Protesters break through police barrier, blockade entrance to Montenegro’s Cetinje
19 hours ago
Romania’s reformist USR-PLUS ready to overthrow its own government
2 days ago
State managers of Kyrgyzstan’s seized Kumtor gold mine ‘risk flooding catastrophe’
2 days ago
Angry UK holidaymakers launch petition to shift Turkey from travel red list
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  3. The crushing weight of China’s debt burden on Eurasia
    4 days ago
  4. Only tough options for Afghans looking to escape north or west
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    8 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    1 month ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    19 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss