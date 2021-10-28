Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September

Slovenia’s retail sales increased by an annual 17.1% in September, speeding up from a 12.3% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said on October 28.

Retail sales also grew compared to pre-pandemic August 2019, by 6.6%. The annual growth was primarily a consequence of the increase in retail trade with automotive fuel (by 41.5%), but growth was also significant in retail trade of food products (by 9%) and of non-food products (by 6.6%).

The biggest annual growth in retail sales this year was recorded in March and April.

Month on month, retail sales rose by 1.9% in September, speeding up from a 0.6% m/m increase in August.

On a monthly level, retail sales increased in trade with automotive fuel (by 8.4%) and with food products, beverages and tobacco (by 1.5%). In retail trade with non-food products it edged down 0.1%.

In the first nine months of 2021, retail sales increased by 11.5% over the same period in 2020 and was up 1.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume turnover from the trade and repair of motor vehicles in September grew by 1.5% compared with the previous month. However, it declined 2.6% year on year and dropped 7.1% compared with September 2019.