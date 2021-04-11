Amazon expanding operations in Turkey

Amazon is expanding operations in Turkey amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has driven up online sales.

The company, which arrived in the country three years ago, has commissioned local firm Ceva Logistics to establish an operations centre in the Tuzla district in Istanbul.

Ceva will be responsible for storing goods, inventory management and distribution of orders, according to business daily Dunya.

The investment is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Amazon is also considering launching another operation on Istanbul’s European side to provide fast delivery services, the daily reported.

This week, Amazon also started to deliver food orders in Turkey.

E-commerce volume in Turkey leapt 66% y/y in 2020 to Turkish lira (TRY) 226bn ($27.6bn) with online spending accounting for 4.1% of the country’s GDP.

Online orders in Turkey grew by 68% to 2.3bn. Food and supermarket orders on the internet rose by 200% while online home appliances purchases increased by 129%.