Albania expected to legalise cannabis for medical use in July

Albania is expected to legalise cannabis for medical purposes as early as in July, media reported on May 12, citing PM Edi Rama.
Rama was cited as saying by Albanian Daily News that the government is working on a final draft to legalise marijuana for medical use and that the draft will be voted on in the parliament in July.
“We have to go forward with this project. This is the fourth year since we started discussions on this issue, which is actually a global trend,” Rama was quoted.
Rama said earlier that the government has been working with local and foreign experts for a year to prepare the draft which will be revealed soon.
Neighbouring North Macedonia already legalised the use of marijuana for medical purposes in 2016. Since then the sector has been flourishing as dozens of factories have been opened.
The tender process for the construction and operation of Vlora airport in Albania will resume soon, local media reported citing the infrastructure minister. The airport in Vlora will be the third ... more
The Council of the EU approved funds of €100mn for Albania to support post-earthquake reconstruction, it said on April 14. Albania was hit by a strong earthquake on November 26, 2019. The ... more
The Clean Clothes Campaign, the garment industry's largest alliance of labour unions and NGOs, is warning that textile factories are facing the closure in many countries, including Albania due to the ... more